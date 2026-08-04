From Hidden Counters to Hard-to-Book Icons: The Best Omakase in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has one of the most serious sushi and omakase scenes outside Japan, anchored by chefs who trained for decades in Tokyo and Osaka before opening tiny, reservation-only counters across the city. It’s part of a broader wave of culinary ambition reshaping LA dining right now, alongside the city’s newest luxury hotels, which have quietly become dining destinations in their own right. These are the twelve sushi and omakase restaurants worth planning a meal around.
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Photo Credit: Courtesy of n / naka
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Chef Niki Nakayama’s Palms restaurant remains one of LA’s most significant Japanese dining destinations, built around modern kaiseki rather than pure sushi, with a recently renovated dining room designed around a Japanese tea garden aesthetic. Its Michelin star reflects a menu built on precision and seasonality rather than spectacle.
Best For: Modern Kaiseki Beyond Pure Sushi
Sushi Kaneyoshi
A 12-seat counter in Little Tokyo running a single seating per night, Sushi Kaneyoshi delivers traditional Edomae-style sushi under chef Yoshiyuki Inoue with the kind of focus that only comes from serving one small group at a time.
Best For: Traditional Edomae Style
Nozawa Bar
Hidden inside a Beverly Hills Sugarfish location, Nozawa Bar’s 10-seat counter delivers a 20-course, sashimi-and-nigiri-forward menu in the style pioneered by the late Kazunori Nozawa. Chef Jay Sada took over the counter in June 2025 following Osamu Fujita’s retirement, continuing what’s become one of LA’s most sought-after reservations.
Best For: The Nozawa-Style Secret Counter
Mori Nozomi
Occupying the former Mori Sushi space in West LA’s Sawtelle corridor, Mori Nozomi is an entirely separate restaurant under chef Nozomi Mori, run by an all-female team since opening in March 2024. The 8-seat counter delivers a 22-to-25-course menu that’s already earned its own Michelin recognition, independent of the space’s previous history.
Best For: An All-Female Team Redefining a Storied Space
Miura
One of two Beverly Hills restaurants to earn a new Michelin star in the 2026 guide, Miura’s 18-course Edomae menu comes from chef Derek Wilcox, who trained at three-Michelin-star Kikunoi and one-star Sushi Aoki before opening his own counter at Two Rodeo.
Best For: Kyoto-Trained Edomae Technique
Shin Sushi
Operating just two seatings a night in Encino, Shin Sushi is a tiny, unglamorous operation built entirely around chef Taketoshi Azumi’s decades of two-coast sushi experience — proof that LA’s best omakase doesn’t require a fashionable address.
Best For: Unpretentious Suburban Excellence
715
An 8-seat Arts District counter, 715 stands out for in-house tuna aging and fish flown directly from Japan under chef Seigo Tamura, delivering one of the more serious and expensive omakase experiences in the city.
Best For: In-House Tuna Aging
Sushi Zo
With locations in both West LA and DTLA, Sushi Zo runs on chef Keizo Seki’s distinctive no-soy-sauce-at-the-table Nozawa-lineage philosophy, consistently ranking on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ OAD sushi list even without a current Michelin star.
Best For: The Trust-the-Chef Nozawa Lineage
Sushi Note Omakase
Reached through an underground parking garage entrance on Rodeo Drive, Sushi Note Omakase in Beverly Hills delivers a 20-course menu from chefs Earl Aguilar and Kiminobu Saito, distinct from the original Sushi Note flagship location in Sherman Oaks.
Best For: A Hidden Beverly Hills Entrance
For more of Haute Living’s Los Angeles coverage, see Haute Living Los Angeles: The Definitive Guide to Luxury on the West Coast and The Best Luxury Hotels in Los Angeles Right Now.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which LA omakase restaurant is the most affordable?
Shin Sushi in Encino, at approximately $220 to $230, is among the more accessible Michelin-starred omakase experiences in Los Angeles
What is the oldest established omakase restaurant in Los Angeles?
Sasabune, which has operated on Wilshire Boulevard for more than 27 years, is among the pioneers of LA's "trust me" omakase style.
Is there a difference between Sushi Note and Sushi Note Omakase?
Yes — Sushi Note's flagship is in Sherman Oaks, while Sushi Note Omakase is a distinct Beverly Hills location with a different chef team.