Tennis season has always come with its own dress code, its own see-and-be-seen terraces, and its own particular brand of luxury theater. Blacklane is betting that the journey there deserves the same treatment as the seats themselves. The chauffeur service, which brought a similar level of polish to this summer’s World Cup host cities, has introduced Tennis Class, a limited-edition experience built for guests who want to move through tennis season, from door to court and everywhere after, in complete style.

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Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blacklane

Available across Paris, London, and New York, Tennis Class pairs a professional chauffeur for a full eight-hour, first-class booking with a set of curated in-car gifts designed to get guests court-ready before they’ve even arrived. Each experience, built for two guests, includes matching Ralph Lauren or Lacoste ball boy or girl jackets, lightweight binoculars, a designer tote, matching designer sunglasses, and a souvenir cap from the tournament city of choice. Door-to-door pickup and drop-off is fully coordinated, though access to the tournaments themselves is booked separately.

At a Glance Blacklane's Tennis Class is a limited-edition luxury chauffeur experience available in Paris, London, and New York from May 18 to September 13, 2026, pairing an eight-hour first-class chauffeur booking with curated tennis-season gifts starting at €3,200, £2,800, and $3,800.

Each city gets its own itinerary. In Paris, guests can watch the clay-court major live on the rooftop of Galeries Lafayette Haussmann before being driven to Le Tout-Paris at Cheval Blanc for sunset cocktails over the Seine. In London, the experience moves between SW19 and the city’s summer social calendar, from Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at Claridge’s to match screenings on the outdoor screen at the Ham Yard Hotel. In New York, guests can catch the action at Hudson Yards’ Big Screen Backyard before winding down at St. Cloud at The Knickerbocker, with sky pod seating and panoramic city views.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blacklane

Tennis Class can be booked between May 18 and September 13, 2026, with reservations required at least five days in advance. Pricing starts at €3,200 in Paris, £2,800 in London, and $3,800 in New York, with a non-refundable deposit of €1,300, £1,100, or $1,500. Bookings are handled directly through Blacklane’s VIP concierge team at [email protected].

Tennis season has never lacked for luxury touchpoints. Blacklane’s bet is that the ride there was the one piece nobody had fully styled yet.

For more of Haute Living’s luxury travel coverage, see Blacklane’s World Cup Chauffeur Service is the Ultimate Luxury and The Equestrian Events Worth Traveling For This Summer.

The Haute Read Tennis season has never lacked for spectacle, but Blacklane's Tennis Class proves the journey there can be just as considered as the seats themselves — a fully chauffeured, court-ready arrival across three of the world's most storied tournament cities, for guests who understand that showing up in style is half the game.