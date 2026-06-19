Finding a world-class plastic surgeon is one of the most important decisions a person can make. Whether you’re considering a subtle refinement or a transformative procedure, the surgeon’s expertise, artistic eye, and safety record are everything. That’s why Haute Living launched Haute MD — our editorially vetted network connecting discerning patients with the nation’s most accomplished plastic surgeons.

Every physician in the Haute MD network has been selected based on board certification, peer recognition, patient outcomes, and professional distinction. Here are the plastic surgeons who have earned their place among the best in America.

What Makes a Plastic Surgeon “The Best”?

Board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery is the baseline — but the surgeons on this list go far beyond that. They hold academic appointments, publish peer-reviewed research, are recognized by Castle Connolly and RealSelf, and maintain impeccable safety records across thousands of procedures. Most importantly, their patients consistently report natural-looking results that enhance rather than alter.

Top Plastic Surgeons in Miami

Dr. Daniel Careaga — Double board-certified and the founder of Careaga Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, Dr. Careaga is one of Miami’s most sought-after plastic surgeons. He specializes in body contouring, breast augmentation, and post-weight-loss surgery, combining technical precision with an artist’s eye for natural proportions. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Nirmal Nathan — A board-certified plastic surgeon based in Miami, Dr. Nathan is known for his expertise in facial rejuvenation and body sculpting. His approach emphasizes minimally invasive techniques that deliver maximum results with reduced downtime. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Michael Gartner — Practicing in Boca Raton, Dr. Gartner has built a reputation for breast surgery excellence. His patient-first philosophy and meticulous surgical technique have made him a go-to surgeon for patients seeking breast augmentation, lifts, and revisions in South Florida. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Plastic Surgeons in New York

Dr. Darrick Antell — One of Manhattan’s most distinguished plastic surgeons, Dr. Antell is a Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon known for his facelift expertise. His research on identical twins and aging has been published in leading medical journals, and his practice on Park Avenue attracts patients from around the world. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. David Cangello — A board-certified plastic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, Dr. Cangello specializes in breast and body surgery with a focus on achieving elegant, proportional results. His training at NYU and experience in microsurgery give him a unique perspective on reconstructive and aesthetic procedures. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Sachin Shridharani — The founder of LUXURGERY in Manhattan, Dr. Shridharani is a board-certified plastic surgeon who bridges the worlds of surgical and non-surgical aesthetics. Known for his innovative techniques in facial and body procedures, he has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and the New York Times. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Plastic Surgeons in California

Dr. Garth Fisher — Based in Beverly Hills, Dr. Fisher is one of the most recognizable names in plastic surgery. A board-certified plastic surgeon with over 30 years of experience, he has operated on some of Hollywood’s most famous faces. His specialties include rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and facial rejuvenation. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Sanjay Grover — Practicing in Newport Beach, Dr. Grover is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a reputation for natural-looking results. His dual expertise in facial plastic surgery and body contouring makes him one of the most versatile surgeons on the West Coast. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Siamak Agha — A leading expert in post-weight-loss body contouring, Dr. Agha practices in Newport Beach and is known for developing proprietary surgical techniques. His academic contributions to plastic surgery are extensive, with numerous published studies on body lift and tummy tuck innovations. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Plastic Surgeons in the Northeast

Dr. Samuel Lin — A Harvard Medical School professor and the Vice Chairman of Plastic Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Dr. Lin is among the most academically accomplished plastic surgeons in the country. His expertise spans craniofacial surgery, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Richard Zienowicz — Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Dr. Zienowicz is a board-certified plastic surgeon and clinical professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. His practice focuses on facial aesthetics, body contouring, and breast surgery with a commitment to evidence-based techniques. View profile on Haute MD →

How to Choose the Right Plastic Surgeon

Selecting a plastic surgeon is deeply personal. Beyond credentials, look for a surgeon whose aesthetic sensibility aligns with your goals. Schedule consultations with multiple surgeons, review before-and-after portfolios, and ask about complication rates. The best surgeons will spend time understanding your vision rather than pushing procedures.

Every surgeon featured in this article has been vetted through the Haute MD network — Haute Living’s exclusive platform connecting patients with America’s finest physicians.

Browse all Haute MD plastic surgeons →