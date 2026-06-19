Haute Living Los Angeles: The Definitive Guide to Luxury on the West Coast
Los Angeles is where entertainment meets luxury, where celebrity culture intersects with world-class real estate, dining, and art. From the hills of Bel Air to the beaches of Malibu, Haute Living covers LA’s luxury landscape — the homes, the restaurants, the parties, and the people who make the City of Angels the capital of West Coast luxury.
Los Angeles Real Estate
Beverly Hills mansions, Hollywood Hills estates, Malibu beach houses, and the mega-deals shaping LA’s luxury market.
- Luxury Real Estate: The Definitive Guide to High-End Properties & Markets (June 2026)
- Reserve Cup Marbella 2026 is Bringing Padel Back to Spain’s Costa del Sol (June 2026)
- Boulevard Hospitality Group Is Transforming Historic Landmarks Into Luxury Destinations (May 2026)
- Luxury Real Estate Ranks Last in AI Search Visibility — And the 24-Month Window to Own It (April 2026)
- Sam Nazarian, Chef Dani García, and the Delicious Business of Redefining Luxury (March 2026)
Los Angeles Dining
The restaurants defining LA’s culinary renaissance — from West Hollywood hotspots to beachside fine dining.
- Fine Dining & Culinary Excellence: The World’s Best Restaurants & Chefs (June 2026)
- Prince Street Hospitality Heads Out East This Summer (June 2026)
- Beverly Hills Dining Gets An Elegant New Twist As CUT By Wolfgang Puck Launches “The First CUT” At Beverly Wil… (June 2026)
- Chef Carl Engleman on Feeding Olympians, Tour de France Cyclists & Tom Cruise (May 2026)
- Boulevard Hospitality Group Is Transforming Historic Landmarks Into Luxury Destinations (May 2026)
Beverly Hills & Rodeo Drive
The shopping, the lifestyle, and the culture of the world’s most famous luxury zip code.
- Alex Chinneck’s Surrealist Sculptures Have Taken Over the House of Dior in New York and Beverly Hills (June 2026)
- And the Awards Go To… The Best Hotels to Stay at During Oscars Weekend (March 2026)
- From Beverly Hills To Austin, The American Afternoon Tea Scene Is Having A Moment (May 2025)
- La Maison Valmont Graces Beverly Hills – A New Icon On Rodeo Drive (October 2024)
- The Hautest Hotels In LA By Neighborhood (August 2024)
LA Entertainment & Celebrity
Red carpet events, award shows, and the entertainment industry personalities who define LA culture.
- Luxury Real Estate: The Definitive Guide to High-End Properties & Markets (June 2026)
- The Surf Lodge Returns for Summer 2026 With Music, Nostalgia, and a New Chapter (June 2026)
- Gumball 3000 2026 “Road to the World Cup” Is Set to Become the Most Spectacular Rally in the Event’s History (May 2026)
- Music, Impact, and Unity: Inside the Playing For Change Foundation 2026 Impact Awards in Miami (April 2026)
- Global Champions Arabians Tour Returns to Miami Beach with a Star-Studded, Sold-Out Weekend (April 2026)
Los Angeles Fashion
West Coast style, designer boutiques, and the fashion scene that rivals New York.
- Luxury Fashion: Designer Collections, Haute Couture & Style (June 2026)
- Fine Dining & Culinary Excellence: The World’s Best Restaurants & Chefs (June 2026)
- Luxury Real Estate: The Definitive Guide to High-End Properties & Markets (June 2026)
- The Best Cosmetic Dentists in America, According to Haute Living (June 2026)
- L’AGENCE Brings Summer 2026 Style to the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles (June 2026)
Malibu & Beach Lifestyle
The coastal luxury lifestyle — beach homes, wellness retreats, and the laid-back sophistication of LA’s coastline.
- Luxury Real Estate: The Definitive Guide to High-End Properties & Markets (June 2026)
- Introducing The Official 2025 Haute 100 Miami List (November 2025)
- The Hautest Cocktails to Sip This Summer (July 2025)
- This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow (November 2024)
- Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List (September 2024)