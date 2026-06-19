Luxury Cars & Supercars: The Definitive Automotive Guide
From the raw power of a Ferrari to the bespoke elegance of a Rolls-Royce, Haute Living covers the automotive world at its most exclusive. Our coverage spans new launches, racing heritage, classic car auctions, and the electric revolution transforming luxury mobility.
Ferrari
The prancing horse — new models, limited editions, and the brand that defines automotive passion.
- Il Sereno Lake-to-Lake Journey Makes The Drive From Lake Como To St. Moritz The Destination (June 2026)
- Miami Car Week 2026 Took Over the City as ModaMiami Caps Off an Incredible Year Three, $74M RM Sotheby’s Aucti… (March 2026)
- Behind the Scenes at Haute Living’s Spring Training Kickoff With MLB Icons (March 2026)
- Inside Bastiano Ferrari’s Billion-Dollar Contributions to Tech Giants (January 2026)
- The Hidden Costs of Cutting Corners: Why OEM-Certified Repairs Matter for High-End Cars (January 2026)
Lamborghini
Italian fury meets cutting-edge engineering in the world’s most dramatic supercars.
- Full Throttle: Haute Living Celebrates Afrojack and Elettra Lamborghini at Carbone Vino (June 2026)
- Afrojack & Elettra Lamborghini Reveal the Surprising Secret Behind Their Love Story (June 2026)
- The Hidden Costs of Cutting Corners: Why OEM-Certified Repairs Matter for High-End Cars (January 2026)
- Inside the 2025 Haute 100 Celebration With Lamborghini South Dade by THE COLLECTION At AVA MediterrAegean Coco… (December 2025)
- Manor House Films Closes Miami Art Week With a Historic Celebration at the Scarface Mansion, alongside CONTRA (December 2025)
Rolls-Royce & Bentley
The pinnacle of automotive luxury, bespoke craftsmanship, and effortless elegance.
- Where To Stay: The 9 Most Exciting New Hotels In London (April 2025)
- Getting Into The Game With Ben Simmons (February 2025)
- Paul Miller Hosts A Lavish Grand Opening To Celebrate The New Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Bentley Motors Paramu… (October 2022)
- Let Loose In Luxury This Summer At These Five-Star, Beachside Hotels (June 2022)
- Play ‘Ride & Seek’ With Hidden Luxury Cars At The Beverly Hills Hotel This Summer (August 2021)
Porsche
From the 911 to the Taycan — performance, heritage, and the future of the sports car.
- Miami Car Week 2026 Took Over the City as ModaMiami Caps Off an Incredible Year Three, $74M RM Sotheby’s Aucti… (March 2026)
- Introducing The Official 2025 Haute 100 Miami List (November 2025)
- 8th Annual Exotics at The Colonnade Returns to Sawgrass Mills on Nov 9, 2025 with 250+ Luxury Cars (August 2025)
- Porsche Design Debuts Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition in Titanium (July 2025)
- AirTulip Founder Breakthrough Sleep Tech to Shark Tank (June 2025)
Electric & Hybrid Luxury
The next generation — how electrification is reshaping luxury and performance.
- The Ultimate Luxury Guide To Madrid (March 2025)
- Shania Twain Is Having Her Best Moment Yet In Her ‘Making The Most Of Life’ Era (May 2024)
- How Range Rover’s Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover Sport SV Edition Redefined The Relationship Between Auto &… (January 2024)
- Highlights of 2019 Pebble Beach Concours and Monterey car week (November 2019)
- Suzy Amis Cameron Releases Plant-Based Diet Book + Shares How She Convinced Husband James Cameron To Go Green (November 2018)
Classic Cars & Auctions
Vintage treasures, record-breaking sales, and the art of automotive collecting.
- Why You Should Tread Carefully When Automotive Collecting (October 2018)
- Highlights Of The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours & Monterey Automotive Week (September 2018)
- Gearing Up For The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (July 2016)
- Sunday Reads: Everything You Need to Know About Monterey Car Week (July 2015)
- Jay Leno on Cars, the Concours & Comedy (July 2015)