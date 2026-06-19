Haute Living Las Vegas: The Ultimate Guide to Luxury in the Entertainment Capital
Las Vegas has evolved from entertainment capital to luxury destination — with world-class dining, billion-dollar resorts, exclusive nightlife, and a real estate market that attracts the world’s most discerning buyers. Haute Living covers Vegas at its most luxurious.
Las Vegas Resorts & Hotels
The Wynn, Bellagio, Venetian, and the resorts redefining five-star hospitality in the desert.
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Las Vegas Fine Dining
Celebrity chef restaurants, Michelin stars, and the culinary scene that rivals any city in the world.
- Fine Dining & Culinary Excellence: The World’s Best Restaurants & Chefs (June 2026)
- A World-Class Equestrian Spectacle Returns to Miami Beach (April 2026)
- Delilah at 10: The Modern Supper Club That Changed Nightlife (March 2026)
- Wynn Las Vegas Unveils Museum-Caliber Art Collaboration at Zero Bond (March 2026)
- Alinea’s 20th Anniversary Tour Lands at Bellagio Las Vegas for Limited Residency (February 2026)
Las Vegas Entertainment
Residencies, shows, nightclubs, and the events that make Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.
- Global Champions Arabians Tour Returns to Miami Beach with a Star-Studded, Sold-Out Weekend (April 2026)
- Delilah at 10: The Modern Supper Club That Changed Nightlife (March 2026)
- The Las Vegas Pool Guide That Will Make You Book a Flight Today (March 2026)
- Wynn Las Vegas Unveils Museum-Caliber Art Collaboration at Zero Bond (March 2026)
- Keep Memory Alive Marks 30 Years of the Power of Love on Valentine’s Day (February 2026)
Las Vegas Real Estate
Luxury communities, penthouses, and the high-end properties attracting buyers to the desert.
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- How Avant is Redefining the Art Experience (September 2025)
- From DJ to Disruptor: Inside Steve Aoki’s Billion-Dollar Master Plan (June 2025)
- UnCommon Living And Working In Las Vegas (May 2025)
- Fly Like A Boss: Rick Ross Makes The Ultimate Power Moves From His Custom G550 (April 2025)
Las Vegas Nightlife
The clubs, pool parties, and social scene that define the Vegas after-dark experience.
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- Delilah at 10: The Modern Supper Club That Changed Nightlife (March 2026)
- Cartier’s New Boutique at Wynn Las Vegas Is the City’s Latest Jewel—An Exclusive Look Inside (March 2026)
- Where to Watch Superbowl LX in Las Vegas (February 2026)