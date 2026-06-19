Beauty, Health & Longevity: The Elite Wellness Guide
The pursuit of beauty, health, and longevity has never been more sophisticated. From cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to science-backed wellness protocols, Haute Living covers the intersection of luxury and wellbeing — the top doctors, the breakthrough treatments, and the lifestyle choices that help you look and feel your best.
Top Doctors & Specialists
Profiles of America’s leading plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic specialists.
Aesthetic Treatments
The latest in non-invasive and surgical aesthetic medicine — what works, what’s next.
- The Best Dermatologists in America, According to Haute Living (June 2026)
- Canyon Ranch Enchant 2025 Returns To The Berkshires (October 2025)
- Where To Book the Coveted Salmon DNA Treatment (October 2025)
- This Luxury Skincare Brand Just Took Home World’s Best Spa Brand… for the 5th Time (September 2025)
- Forget the Minibar: Luxury Hotels Are Stocking Rooms With Beauty Products (August 2025)
Longevity Medicine
The science of living longer — from biohacking to regenerative medicine.
- The Rise of Longevity Medicine: How America’s Top Doctors Are Redefining Aging in 2026 (June 2026)
- The Luxe New Frontier: Exosomes in Skincare (September 2025)
- Estée Lauder and Auberge Just Launched The Ultimate Anti-Aging Wellness Escape In Costa Rica’s Blue Zone (May 2025)
- Think You Know Aesthetic Treatments? Haute Beauty Experts Debunk The Biggest Beauty Myths (October 2024)
- Cutting-Edge Spa & Wellness Treatments At The Carillon Miami (March 2019)
Skincare & Beauty
Luxury skincare, beauty innovations, and the products that deliver results.
- Inside YENSA: Jennifer Yen’s Superfood-Powered Beauty Vision (December 2025)
- Where To Book the Coveted Salmon DNA Treatment (October 2025)
- The Luxe New Frontier: Exosomes in Skincare (September 2025)
- Louis Vuitton Officially Enters the Cosmetics Industry With La Beauté (August 2025)
- Haute & Heat-Proof: Summer Beauty Favorites You’ll Love (July 2025)
Wellness & Fitness
High-performance wellness protocols, luxury fitness, and holistic health.
- The Ultimate Wellness Escape: Top Picks for Miami Spa Month 2025 (July 2025)
- Immerse Yourself in Luxury and Nature at The Wilde Resort & Spa (December 2023)
- Restore & Renew: The Haute Guide To The Most Luxurious Spas In New York (February 2022)
- Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021 (February 2021)
- 5 Workouts To Try In Miami To Start 2020 Off Strong (January 2020)
Cosmetic Dentistry
America’s top cosmetic dentists and the smile transformations redefining beauty.
- The Best Cosmetic Dentists in America, According to Haute Living (June 2026)
- Haute Beauty Expert-Approved Holiday Gifts For Everyone On Your List (December 2024)
- Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look (October 2024)
- Think You Know Aesthetic Treatments? Haute Beauty Experts Debunk The Biggest Beauty Myths (October 2024)
- Bespoke Medicine: Groundbreaking Non-Surgical Dental Treatments For A Youthful Face (September 2020)