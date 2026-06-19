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Top Main Featured News | June 19, 2026

Why Cannes Lions 2026 is the Biggest Moment Yet for Creators & Sports Marketing

Top Main Featured News | June 19, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

Cannes Lions has always been many things at once: a festival, a marketplace, a status check on the state of the industry. But in 2026, something has shifted. The conversation is no longer driven exclusively by legacy media and traditional advertising. It is being shaped by creators, athletes, and the agencies smart enough to plant their flag at the intersection of all three. United Talent Agency is doing exactly that — and UTA Beach is where it’s happening.

Why Cannes Lions 2026 Is the Biggest Moment Yet for Creators & Sports MarketingPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

This year marks UTA’s biggest presence at Cannes Lions to date. The agency’s two-story, air-conditioned beachfront hub sits in a prime position on the Croisette, across from security checkpoint 3, and operates as a working business destination for more than 120 talent and brand clients across film and television, music, sports, news, and the creator economy. The confirmed talent roster alone reads like a Cannes Lions dream brief: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paris Hilton, Karlie Kloss, Draymond Green, Kara Swisher, Adam Brody, will.i.am, Ashley Graham, Alan Cumming, and Johnny Harris, among others. Daily programming, executive salons, evening events, and happy hours run throughout the week, open to all Cannes Lions delegate pass holders.

“Cannes Lions has evolved from a marketing conference into one of the most important gatherings in culture,” said Ali Berman, Partner and Co-Head of UTA Creators. “As the leading agency in the creator economy, our clients are reshaping media, entertainment, and marketing, and our scale at the festival reflects that. UTA Beach will be the premier creative and dealmaking hub for our 120+ talent and brand clients to connect and build the partnerships shaping what’s next in culture.”

Ali Berman, Partner and Co-Head of UTA Creators
Ali Berman, Partner and Co-Head of UTA Creators

One of the most significant additions this year is the debut of UTA’s first-ever Creator Lounge — a dedicated VIP space designed for creators to work, recharge, and connect away from the noise of the festival floor. It is a telling signal about where the industry’s center of gravity now sits. UTA and DBA are bringing more than 70 creator clients to Cannes Lions this year, spanning sports, fashion, food, lifestyle, and news. The list includes Mel Robbins, Keith Lee, David Dobrik, Colin & Samir, Olandria Carthen, Nigel Sylvester, Clea Shearer, and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, Gstaad Guy, Alex Cooper, Golloria George, GirlBossTown, Greta Louise Tome, Aimee Smale, Kate Bartlett, Bran Flakezz, and Katie Fang, among others still arriving on the roster daily.

On Wednesday, June 24, UTA Creators and Claude will host an exclusive invite-only creators dinner that is already shaping up to be one of the most in-demand invites of the week. Expected guests include Keith Lee, David Dobrik, Olandria Carthen, Katie Fang, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, Gstaad Guy, Jack Edwards, Connor Wood, and Jason Y. Lee from Jubilee Media — with additional clients continuing to confirm. It is the kind of room where the next major brand partnership, media deal, or cultural moment gets its first conversation.

Ali Berman, Partner and Co-Head of UTA Creators
Fara Leff, COO of KLUTCH Sports Group and UTA Partner

The sports angle is equally compelling. With the FIFA World Cup creating a rare global gathering point for brands and audiences in 2026, the intersection of sports, culture, and marketing has rarely felt more charged. Fara Leff, COO of KLUTCH Sports Group and UTA Partner, framed it plainly: “At a time when audiences are fragmented, sports resonate anywhere it intersects with culture and storytelling, making it one of the few places where people still gather in real time. This year is especially powerful, with major global moments like the World Cup creating rare opportunities for brands to connect with fans.”

It’s no secret that the creator economy has been reshaping Cannes Lions for several years. But 2026 feels like the moment it fully arrives — not as a sideshow to the main conversation, but as the conversation itself. RUMOR Rosé and Campari Group serve as UTA Beach’s exclusive wine and spirits partners, with first-time brand integrations from poppi, Point of View Beauty, and Supergoop rounding out the activation. For more information and programming updates, visit UTA Beach on the Croisette.

THE HAUTE READ

At Cannes Lions 2026, United Talent Agency is hosting UTA Beach on the Croisette with 120+ talent and brand clients, debuting its first-ever Creator Lounge with 70+ creator clients, and co-hosting an exclusive creators dinner with Claude on June 24 — marking the creator economy’s most significant presence at the festival to date.

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today at hauteblack.com/ or [email protected].

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