Immerse Yourself in Luxury and Nature at The Wilde Resort & Spa

In the heart of Sedona, nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of the iconic Thunder Mountain, The Wilde Resort & Spa stands as a sanctuary of tranquility and luxury. Recently renovated in 2021, this exquisite destination offers 105 contemporary guest rooms and suites designed to complement the stunning landscape of Sedona, where guests can revel in the natural beauty surrounding them. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking views, luxuriate in the spa’s indulgent offerings, or simply unwind at The Wilde Resort & Spa, where every moment is tailored for your rejuvenation.

A Refreshed Haven

The soul of The Wilde Resort & Spa lives in its revitalized courtyards adorned with grand Italian cypress trees and a sprawling pool, providing a serene escape for guests. The resort also features 5,640 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, making it an ideal venue for weddings, meetings, wellness gatherings, and celebrations. Guests are invited to partake in an array of activities, from celestial gazing and yoga to cocktail crafting and captivating storytelling sessions around crackling fire pits, creating indelible memories set against the stunning backdrop of Sedona’s natural wonders.

Luxurious Accommodations for Every Taste

Guests at The Wilde can choose from various accommodations, each offering a unique blend of comfort and style. From the Grove Red Rock View King Suite with its spacious design and breathtaking views to the Suncatcher Rooms with walk-in showers and sliding doors opening to balconies or patios, the resort provides a range of options to suit every preference.

Rates start at $219 per night, offering an accessible luxury experience in the heart of Sedona.

Culinary Delights

Rascal, The Wilde’s new culinary concept, helmed by Chef Mercer Mohr, takes guests on a culinary journey with its chef-driven menu and innovative cocktails. The culinary odyssey extends beyond Rascal with poolside delights at The Wilde Pool Bar and convenient grab-and-go options at Provisions. Each culinary experience is crafted to be a celebration of flavors, reflecting the resort’s commitment to providing a diverse and memorable dining escapade.

A Sanctuary for Well-Being

The Wilde Haven Spa, sprawling over an impressive 5,000 square feet, asserts itself as the second-largest spa in Sedona. It offers a comprehensive range of treatments designed to foster healing and spiritual growth, making it an ideal refuge for both hotel and external guests. These services include specialty bodywork, massages, facials, esthetic services, meditation, wellness classes, and Qigong and yoga Nidra with sound bowl healing provided by intuitive local healers. Featuring outdoor soaking tubs and meticulously landscaped seating areas, the spa provides a tranquil retreat for those seeking rejuvenation amidst Sedona’s natural splendor.

The Cardio Center, open 24 hours, offers Peloton bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, dumbbells, yoga mats, and a stretch area for fitness enthusiasts.

Immersive Experiences

The Wilde Resort & Spa transcends being merely a place to stay; it unfolds as an immersive experience that engages guests in a myriad of on-property activities. Stargazing, yoga sessions, cocktail crafting, and entrancing storytelling around crackling fire pits weave a tapestry of memories. The Rangeview Rooftop offers panoramic views of Thunder Mountain, while the Suncatcher Courtyard beckons with its labyrinth, crystal garden, fire pits, and rocking chairs, creating a space for reflection and connection.

The resort also features an Artist in Residence installation, showcasing exclusive art pieces from Exposures Gallery of Fine Art, adding a touch of culture to the guest experience.

Where Nature Meets Elegance

Equipped with 5,640 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, The Wilde serves as a versatile venue for intimate weddings, wellness gatherings, milestone celebrations, and incentive trips. The Dorsey Ballroom, Basecamp Boardroom, Grove Garden, and Rangeview Rooftop offer picturesque settings amidst Sedona’s natural splendor, ensuring every occasion is etched in memory.

Your Sedona Oasis Awaits

Guests can indulge in a range of in-room amenities, including s’mores kits, private balconies, pet-friendly rooms, and healing crystals. The hotel’s overall amenities include high-speed wireless internet, bell service, a heated outdoor pool, hydro spas, and adventure planning services.

The Wilde Resort & Spa invites guests to experience the perfect balance of recreation, rejuvenation, and celebration in the heart of Sedona. Whether embarking on epic adventures or unwinding after a day of exploration, The Wilde promises an unforgettable escape into nature’s embrace.

For reservations and more information, contact The Wilde Resort & Spa at 928-264-7246 or talktous@thewilderesort.com.