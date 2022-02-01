The Haute Guide To The Most Luxurious Spas In New York

Discover Haute Living’s official guide to the most luxurious spas in Manhattan’s most iconic hotels.

GUERLAIN SPA AT THE PLAZA HOTEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Guerlain / The Plaza Hotel

In 1939, Guerlain opened one of the world’s first beauty institutes on Paris’s most beloved avenues, the Champs-Élysées. Today, the Guerlain Spa located at The Plaza Hotel embodies the same tradition of excellence through fusing innovative treatments with customization, luxury, emotion, and sensuality. From facials and massages to special body therapies and premier make-up appointments, every treatment at the Guerlain sanctuary is precisely tailored to each client’s needs, resulting in a transformative, beauty experience like no other. 1 W 58th St FL 4, New York, NY 10019

SPA DE LA MER AT BACCARAT HOTEL NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New York

Located in the luxurious Baccarat Hotel New York is the first — and only — Spa de La Mer in the United States. To welcome new year intentions, Spa de La Mer will be offering a new customized wellness approach: Wellness 360. According to the Spa Director, Alison Colbert, Wellness 360 is designed to identify individual needs, provide offerings to address these needs, and develop a long-term plan for guests to incorporate into their daily lives. The new wellness offerings range from energy work with reiki and sound therapy to incorporating grounding techniques through nature to personal training sessions for physical fitness. 28 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

SHIBUI SPA AT THE GREENWICH HOTEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shibui Spa / The Greenwich Hotel

For those looking for a relaxing escape downtown, Shibui Spa at The Greenwich Hotel has become a signature spa staple. Designed to cleanse and heal the body and mind through the concept of Shibui, the private wellness spa aims to bring balance with treatments rooted in nature. The spa houses a lantern-lit swimming pool and lounge under the roof of a 250-year old wood and bamboo farmhouse that has been reconstructed in the hotel by Japanese craftsmen, some of whom are “Living National Treasures” of Japan. The Shibui Spa also has a shiatsu room, a traditional bathing room with a large tub for Japanese bathing rituals, a wet room that includes a shower for wraps and scrubs, and a treatment room where massages, as well as facial treatments, will be offered. 377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

THE SPA AT THE PENINSULA NEW YORK

The Spa at The Peninsula New York has officially reopened. Renowned for its intimate atmosphere providing the ultimate retreat from the city, the award-winning spa offers timeless luxuries like innovative facials by French skincare line, Biologique Recherche, and the signature Deep Tissue Experience. From the private spa suite to the glass-enclosed serene swimming pool, which features a selection of Naturally Peninsula dishes to be enjoyed poolside, The Peninsula Spa has become a pillar for relaxation within the city. 700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019

111SKIN AT THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW YORK DOWNTOWN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Located in the heart of Tribeca, The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown has been acclaimed as the ultimate urban sanctuary for wellness, at the helm of new treatments and products. The Spa has curated a new service, Time Traveler Experience, by in-house Resident Healer Nicole Hernandez (also known as The Traveling Hypnotist) to provide an optimal holistic and mindful experience that goes beyond traditional spa services. The Time Traveler can be offered as a four-hour spa retreat, or as part of an overnight immersive experience, which includes a range of treatments like infrared sauna, sleep serenity massage, and a past-life regression healing ritual. And, that’s not all: In February, premier luxury skincare brand by the renowned Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN, will become a resident brand offering products and treatments at The Spa. 27 Barclay Street, New York, NY 10007

VALMONT SPA AT THE CARLYLE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valmont / The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

In December 2021, renowned Swiss skincare and fragrance brand, Valmont, opened its first-ever flagship boutique, La Maison Valmont, in the United States on the ground floor of the posh New York City destination, The Carlyle Hotel. On the third floor of The Carlyle, guests can also indulge in the new Valmont Spa. Designed to reflect a relaxing, meditative state, the Valmont Spa offers cutting-edge wellness treatments with one specially curated for The Carlyle Hotel: Valmont’s ‘Carlyle Exclusive Treatment.’ This 90-minute indulgence incorporates OxyLight for the face in addition to Valmont’s signature regenerating collagen mask, leaving the skin nourished, revitalized, and glowing. 35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021