HB
News | March 12, 2024

Alicia Keys Hosts Third Annual “Women To Women” Summit in Jeddah Before Performing At The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

News | March 12, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Alicia KeysPhoto Credit: Cole Cook

Alicia Keys held the third edition of her “Women to Women” initiative in Jeddah over the weekend while in town to perform at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The international global superstar artist, songwriter, musician, and producer treated guests to a special impromptu performance with Jeddah music sensation Yasmin Al Bitar. The two harmonized on Keys’ major hit, “If I Ain’t Got You” together and wowed the audience who were gathered to speak about a variety of issues impacting women. In honor of International Women’s Day, the private event was held at Bet Zenel in theold historic district of Al Balad, and brought together six impactful Saudi women to discuss the significant changes that women are making in the Kingdom and all around the world.

Alicia KeysPhoto Credit: Cole Cook

The inspirational women from a cross section of society are at the forefront of a monumental shift happening in the region with their remarkable progress in pushing Saudi culture forward. Sharing their stories of resilience, courage, and defying odds ,the session empowered and enlightened the attendees. The women shared their triumphs and tribulations, proving that they are powerful forces in lighting the way for others. Keys hosted the event and the moderator was Saudi influencer Hessah Alsanea.

The panelists included: Noura Bint Sadan, a gifted artist; Mishaal Ashemimry, a Saudi-American aerospace engineer, aerospace entrepreneur, commercial pilot, speaker, and influencer; Huda Beydoun, an artist and photographer who taught children with autism ,then took up photography to capture images of undocumented immigrants in Saudi Arabia; Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman and the youngest Arab to summit Mount Everest; Cosmicat, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer; and moderator Hessah Alsanea, an influencer who bridges the gap between Western and Arab communities.

Alicia KeysPhoto Credit: MDLBEAST

A variety of topics were discussed, including ways women are overcoming adversity, strategies for building resilience, redefining and challenging cultural norms, breaking down stereotypes and reshaping societal expectations. The panelists also conversed about the obstacles they faced, how to mentor the next generation of leaders, creating inclusive spaces and fostering opportunities for women to succeed.

Afterwards, Keys performed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix alongside Pharell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Martin Garrix, at the MDLBEAST Presents Unforgettable Concert Extravaganza at Formula 1 Grand Prix. The event drew over 30,000 music enthusiasts who gathered to experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert. 

Alicia KeysPhoto Credit: Cole Cook

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

Latest Story

  • Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
    News

    Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype” With Martin Scorsese
News

Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black