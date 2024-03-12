Photo Credit: Cole Cook

Alicia Keys held the third edition of her “Women to Women” initiative in Jeddah over the weekend while in town to perform at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The international global superstar artist, songwriter, musician, and producer treated guests to a special impromptu performance with Jeddah music sensation Yasmin Al Bitar. The two harmonized on Keys’ major hit, “If I Ain’t Got You” together and wowed the audience who were gathered to speak about a variety of issues impacting women. In honor of International Women’s Day, the private event was held at Bet Zenel in theold historic district of Al Balad, and brought together six impactful Saudi women to discuss the significant changes that women are making in the Kingdom and all around the world.

Photo Credit: Cole Cook

The inspirational women from a cross section of society are at the forefront of a monumental shift happening in the region with their remarkable progress in pushing Saudi culture forward. Sharing their stories of resilience, courage, and defying odds ,the session empowered and enlightened the attendees. The women shared their triumphs and tribulations, proving that they are powerful forces in lighting the way for others. Keys hosted the event and the moderator was Saudi influencer Hessah Alsanea.

The panelists included: Noura Bint Sadan, a gifted artist; Mishaal Ashemimry, a Saudi-American aerospace engineer, aerospace entrepreneur, commercial pilot, speaker, and influencer; Huda Beydoun, an artist and photographer who taught children with autism ,then took up photography to capture images of undocumented immigrants in Saudi Arabia; Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman and the youngest Arab to summit Mount Everest; Cosmicat, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer; and moderator Hessah Alsanea, an influencer who bridges the gap between Western and Arab communities.

Photo Credit: MDLBEAST

A variety of topics were discussed, including ways women are overcoming adversity, strategies for building resilience, redefining and challenging cultural norms, breaking down stereotypes and reshaping societal expectations. The panelists also conversed about the obstacles they faced, how to mentor the next generation of leaders, creating inclusive spaces and fostering opportunities for women to succeed.

Afterwards, Keys performed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix alongside Pharell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Martin Garrix, at the MDLBEAST Presents Unforgettable Concert Extravaganza at Formula 1 Grand Prix. The event drew over 30,000 music enthusiasts who gathered to experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert.

Photo Credit: Cole Cook