Haute Scene, News | February 2, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten At His New Restaurant, Four Twenty Five, In New York

Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrates Haute Living New York cover star and acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten with The Macallan at Vongerichten’s newly opened restaurant Four Twenty Five in New York.

Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

A cocktail party at Vacheron Constantin kicked off the evening where the elite of New York’s social scene gathered to enjoy Ikraa Caviar Special Reserve while sipping on Louis Roederer champagne and savoring the refined taste of The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old showcasing a flavor profile of dried fruits, warm spices, oak, and nutmeg.

Vongerichten and guests

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Following cocktails, guests were chauffeured by Bentley to dinner at Four Twenty Five where they were greeted with ‘The Godfather’ signature cocktail made with The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old, Caffo Fratelli d’Italia Amaretto, and orange.

Vongerichten

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Molly Melville, National Brand Ambassador for The Macallan hosted a guided tasting of The Macallan 25 Years Old Sherry Oak esteemed in the whisky world and retailing at approximately $3,000 per bottle, expressing notes of dried fruits, a smoky essence, and a zestful chocolate orange.

Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Attendees were treated to an intimate dinner with a parade of Chef Jean-Georges’ masterpieces, including standout dishes such as crudité and sunflower seed hummus with basil oil and crushed chili, steamed black bass, winter mushrooms, and spiced broth flavored with finger lime, sesame, and rosemary, and ending with a sweet delicacy, a pear frangipane tart with tahini, grapefruit, ginger, and rose.

pear frangipane tart with tahini, grapefruit, ginger, and rose

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

The special evening was elevated by the presence of notable figures such as Carmelo Anthony, Food God, Claudia Bouza, Shu Chowdhury, Max Gettinger, and Alexander Schmiedt, all adding their aura to the event’s grandeur.

Vongerichten and Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Food God, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Kamal Hotchandani and Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Kamal Hotchandani, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Alexander Schmiedt, Brand President at Vacheron Constantin Americas

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Vacheron Constantin

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Carmelo Anthony, guests, and Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Food God and Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Food God

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Jean-Georges Vongerichten and guest

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Jean-Georges Vongerichten and guests

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

The atmosphere at Four Twenty Five

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

steamed black bass, winter mushrooms, and spiced broth flavored with finger lime, sesame, and rosemary

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

The Macallan 12

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Molly Melville and Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Jean-Georges Vongerichten and guests

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

Vacheron Constantin

Photo Credit: Vega Creative Group

 

 

