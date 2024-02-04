Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2024 Grammy weekend continued in a major way as MUSICARES held their Person of the Year Gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi.

The GRAMMY-winning frontman and founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi was the honoree of the 33rd annual Person of the Year benefit gala, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing health and human services to music professionals across a spectrum of needs.

Other MUSICARES 2024 Person of the Year attendees included host Jim Gaffigan, presenters Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, Gayle King, Robert Kraft, and guests Paul McCartney, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Nancy and Paul Pelosi, Sabrina Carpenter, Dove Cameron, Rita Wilson, George Clinton and Bebe Rexha.

Performers at the event included GRAMMY winners Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, and Jason Isbell, along with GRAMMY nominees Brandy Clark, Damiano David of Måneskin, Goo Goo Dolls, Jelly Roll, Larkin Poe, Marcus King, The War And Treaty, Mammoth WVH, Sammy Hagar, Pat Monahan, and Lainey Wilson.

Bon Jovi closed out the evening with his iconic hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” alongside the other performers of the gala.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE 2024 MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR GALA BELOW!

