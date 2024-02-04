HB
Haute Scene, News | February 4, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi Honored As 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year With Support From Pals Paul McCartney & Bruce S...

Haute Scene, News | February 4, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
Jon Bon Jovi

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2024 Grammy weekend continued in a major way as MUSICARES held their Person of the Year Gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi.

The GRAMMY-winning frontman and founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi was the honoree of the 33rd annual Person of the Year benefit gala, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing health and human services to music professionals across a spectrum of needs.

Other MUSICARES 2024 Person of the Year attendees included host Jim Gaffigan, presenters Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, Gayle King, Robert Kraft, and guests Paul McCartney, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Nancy and Paul Pelosi, Sabrina Carpenter, Dove Cameron, Rita Wilson, George Clinton and Bebe Rexha.

Performers at the event included GRAMMY winners Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, and Jason Isbell, along with GRAMMY nominees Brandy Clark, Damiano David of Måneskin, Goo Goo Dolls, Jelly Roll, Larkin Poe, Marcus King, The War And Treaty, Mammoth WVH, Sammy Hagar, Pat Monahan, and Lainey Wilson.

Bon Jovi closed out the evening with his iconic hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” alongside the other performers of the gala.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE 2024 MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR GALA BELOW!

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Bruce Springsteen and honoree Jon Bon Jovi

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Brandy Clark, Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty, Shania Twain, honoree Jon Bon Jovi, Jelly Roll, Sammy Hagar, Rebecca Lovell, and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe perform onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
Lainey Wilson, Bebe Rexha, and Lenny Kravitz

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Paul McCartney, Pamela Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Jon Bon Jovi and Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Jon Bon Jovi, Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi and Paul McCartney

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
(L-R) Lainey Wilson, Brandy Clark, Tanya Trotter, and Michael Trotter Jr.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
Kylie Minogue

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year
Honoree Jon Bon Jovi

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black