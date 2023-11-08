Haute Living, The Macallan, and Lupo Yacht Club honored Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat’s long-standing forward, captain, and three-time NBA champion and Haute Living Miami cover star with a launch dinner at Zuma.

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesAt the intimate dinner, Lupo Yacht Club committed to auctioning a cruise on their 70-foot yacht, in addition to The Macallan offering an educational tasting aboard.

Haslem is also a businessman, mentor, and philanthropist in Magic City, and credits his life and success with the Miami Heat as a way to give back to the city he loves so much. Haslem proudly founded the Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides children and families in underserved communities with the chance to improve their lives by connecting them to opportunities, care, and essential resources.

The night kicked off with an enjoyable cocktail reception hosted by The Macallan with bespoke cocktails, including “The Lutte Raisonnee,” a concoction of The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old mixed with Pineau de Charentes, honey, lemon, dry sparkling wine, and aromatic bitters. Additionally, The Macallan offered “The Velvet Jockey,” which combined The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old with Bodegas Valdespino PX Sherry, pineapple, and mole bitters.

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesSouth African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented Haslem with a painting in the spirit of a sunflower symbolizing Haslem spreading light and positivity in the Magic City. Haslem was also adorned with a necklace from Schultz, as well as a 1-of-1 he already had.

The dinner showcased a variety of savory dishes, including highlights such as Yellowtail sashimi with green chili relish, ponzu, and pickled garlic, Seabass sashimi accented with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe, Chilean seabass with fresh chili dashi and red onion, oven-roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter, and grilled sweet corn seasoned with shiso butter and shichimi pepper.

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesPrior to the serving of the infamous Zuma dessert platter, Katie Nahat, The Macallan’s brand ambassador led an immersive sensory journey complemented by a sampling session of The Macallan Rare Cask. This exclusive release, which occurs once a year, showcases The Macallan’s expert use of wood, offering a distinctive woody taste enriched with hints of vanilla, fruit, and sweet spices.

