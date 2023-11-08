Michael Chow
Haute Living Celebrates Udonis Haslem with The Macallan and Lupo Yacht Club

City Guide, News

Haute LivingThe Macallan, and Lupo Yacht Club honored Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat’s long-standing forward, captain, and three-time NBA champion and Haute Living Miami cover star with a launch dinner at Zuma.

Udonis Haslem

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesAt the intimate dinner, Lupo Yacht Club committed to auctioning a cruise on their 70-foot yacht, in addition to The Macallan offering an educational tasting aboard.

Katie Nahat, Udonis Haslem, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haslem is also a businessman, mentor, and philanthropist in Magic City, and credits his life and success with the Miami Heat as a way to give back to the city he loves so much. Haslem proudly founded the Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides children and families in underserved communities with the chance to improve their lives by connecting them to opportunities, care, and essential resources.

Udonis Haslem and Faith Rein

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The night kicked off with an enjoyable cocktail reception hosted by The Macallan with bespoke cocktails, including “The Lutte Raisonnee,” a concoction of The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old mixed with Pineau de Charentes, honey, lemon, dry sparkling wine, and aromatic bitters. Additionally, The Macallan offered “The Velvet Jockey,” which combined The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old with Bodegas Valdespino PX Sherry, pineapple, and mole bitters.

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesSouth African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented Haslem with a painting in the spirit of a sunflower symbolizing Haslem spreading light and positivity in the Magic City. Haslem was also adorned with a necklace from Schultz, as well as a 1-of-1 he already had.

Udonis Haslem, Johnathan Schultzand, and David Comite

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The dinner showcased a variety of savory dishes, including highlights such as Yellowtail sashimi with green chili relish, ponzu, and pickled garlic, Seabass sashimi accented with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe, Chilean seabass with fresh chili dashi and red onion, oven-roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter, and grilled sweet corn seasoned with shiso butter and shichimi pepper.

Katie Nahat

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesPrior to the serving of the infamous Zuma dessert platter, Katie Nahat, The Macallan’s brand ambassador led an immersive sensory journey complemented by a sampling session of The Macallan Rare Cask. This exclusive release, which occurs once a year, showcases The Macallan’s expert use of wood, offering a distinctive woody taste enriched with hints of vanilla, fruit, and sweet spices.

Udonis Haslem and a guest

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Katie Nahat and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Udonis Haslem and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Michael Lupolover and Udonis Haslem

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Udonis Haslem, Johnathan Schultz, and David Comite

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Udonis Haslem and Kamal Hotchandan

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Katie Nahat, Udonis Haslem, Lavinia Cohen, Ileana de la Cruz

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yana Stimler, Henry Stimler, Udonis Haslem, Natalie Lupolover, and Michael Lupolover

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Curb Gardner, Mj Green, and Udonis Haslem

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Curb Gardner, Mj Green, and Danny Jimenez

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bozana Cavar

Photo Credit: Getty Images

John Utendhal and Udonis Haslem

Photo Credit: Getty Images

