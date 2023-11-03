Billie Eilish takes the spotlight in Gucci’s latest campaign, introducing an innovative twist on the House’s iconic Horsebit 1955 bag. Crafted from Demetra, a remarkable vegan material known for its blend of quality, softness, and durability, this release marks a significant step in Gucci’s commitment to an ethical fashion future. Notably, this is Gucci’s maiden venture into creating a bag with Demetra, reflecting the brand’s dedication to progressive craftsmanship. Derived from 75% plant-based raw materials, Demetra is a result of two years of meticulous research and development by Gucci’s own experts. Since 2021, this animal-free fabric has been proudly produced in Italy, showcasing the House’s dedication to sustainable luxury.

Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton

Billie Eilish’s unfiltered authenticity shines through in the campaign, capturing her unmistakable tone. With her reputation for fearless advocacy, the collaboration seamlessly complements Gucci’s latest innovation. The video series unfolds like cinematic moments, creating a candid narrative that mirrors Billie’s life, all set to the soundtrack of her song, “What Was I Made For?”.

In line with Gucci’s commitment to bold progress, the new Horsebit 1955 bag plays a pivotal role in embedding circularity within the brand’s collections, aligning with its sustainable strategy for both people and the planet. Additionally, as part of their amplified commitment, Gucci has made a substantial donation to Support+Feed, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the climate crisis and food insecurity through the pursuit of an equitable, plant-based food system.

Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton