Mr. Porter & Tom Ford Join Forces For An Exclusive Autumn 2023 Capsule Collection

Fashion, News

MR PORTER And TOM FORD Join Forces For Exclusive Autumn 2023 Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Mr. Porter, the renowned destination for men’s fashion, has embarked on a significant collaboration with the luxury fashion powerhouse, Tom Ford, marking one of their most extensive joint ventures to date. Launched on October 23rd, this exclusive capsule collection for autumn 2023 comprises 43 carefully curated pieces, including ready-to-wear and accessories that embody Tom Ford’s contemporary and refined approach to menswear.

Taking inspiration from the mod and punk era that left an indelible mark on London in the 1960s, this collection places a strong emphasis on sharp tailoring and outerwear, enveloped in a monochromatic color palette. It pays homage to traditional English fabrications such as flannel, puppytooth, and herringbone.

MR PORTER And TOM FORD Join Forces For Exclusive Autumn 2023 Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

The expansive assortment includes 36 ready-to-wear pieces, three distinct footwear options, three tasteful ties, and an elegant scarf, all showcasing the iconic Tom Ford aesthetic. Notable highlights encompass the black leather and shearling peacoats, a shearling-collar flight jacket, eye-catching psychedelic swirl tuxedo jackets, a dapper gingham blazer, a sophisticated black and white micro-design suit, and sumptuous mohair silk roll-neck knitwear.

MR PORTER And TOM FORD Join Forces For Exclusive Autumn 2023 Capsule CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Daniel Todd, Buying Director at Mr. Porter, expressed his excitement about this collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with Tom Ford on our most extensive exclusive capsule to date. The Collection draws inspiration from the first one we purchased in 2015, solidifying the long-standing and cherished relationship between our two brands. Infused with references to London and counterculture, the collection comes to life through its textured and opulent fabrics. Utilizing the iconic Tom Ford tailoring block, these sharply cut styles exude a sense of coolness and attitude that we know our customers adore from the brand.”

