Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lido Restaurant At The Surf Club

The Surf Club, a beloved culinary destination in South Florida, is delighted to introduce Chef Marco Calenzo as the Executive Chef of Lido Restaurant. Nestled within the lavish Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club in Miami Beach, Lido Restaurant has earned its reputation as a go-to spot for culinary excellence. After a successful year at Lido Restaurant, Chef Marco Calenzo arrives to carry on the venue’s rich culinary legacy, bringing his extensive international experience to elevate the Italian cuisine offerings. With a background that includes Michelin-starred restaurants, flagship culinary establishments, and a strong presence within Four Seasons hotels and resorts worldwide, Chef Calenzo is poised to bring authentic Italian flavors, seasonal ingredients, and a thoughtful approach to every dish he creates.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lido Restaurant At The Surf Club

As a native of Florence, a city renowned for its art and culture, Chef Calenzo’s upbringing in a family deeply connected to the land and a profound respect for seasonal ingredients has shaped his culinary philosophy. He has a genuine passion for sharing the artistry of Italian cuisine with his guests. He notes, “The great beauty of being born to a farmer’s daughter is growing up learning about local produce and its seasonality, as well as being the son of a sailor means acquiring knowledge of the sea’s bounty at a young age.”

Now, as the Executive Chef of Lido, a venue that has transformed from the historic ballroom of The Surf Club into an elegant dining space, Chef Calenzo is eager to showcase his southern European roots with standout dishes like Tagliata Di Scampi Ai Due Caviali, Creste Al Pesto E Insalata Di Granchio Reale, and the Vanilla Panna Cotta and Grapefruit Seasonal Sorbet for dessert.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lido Restaurant At The Surf Club

Lido perfectly represents the fusion of Italian coastal flavors with the vibrant culture of Miami—where beautiful pools, soft sandy beaches, and leisurely afternoons on scenic verandas converge. Daniela Trovato, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, could not be more excited: “Having called Florence home for many years, I am thrilled to welcome Chef Calenzo to his new home at The Surf Club, where every day he will bring the Italian way to the Lido experience.”

Chef Calenzo’s extensive global culinary journey, spanning from Florence to London, Maui, Beijing, and beyond, has honed his skills and deepened his appreciation for the purity and seasonality of ingredients. With his unique blend of Italian coastal and traditional dishes infused with modern creativity, Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club is set to embark on a new season of culinary excellence under Chef Marco Calenzo’s expert guidance.