Haute Living Celebrates New York Knicks Star Josh Hart With The Macallan At Zuma New York

City Guide, News

Haute Living and The Macallan celebrate New York Knicks Star Josh Hart at Zuma New York with an intimate cocktail reception and dinner.

Josh Hart

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesThe evening began with a delightful cocktail reception where The Macallan showcased a selection of light and refreshing cocktails from their specialized menu including The Lutte Raisonnee featuring The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old infused with Pineau de Charentes, honey, lemon, dry sparkling wine, and aromatic bitters. The Macallan also served The Velvet Jockey showcasing The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old with Bodegas Valdespino PX Sherry, pineapple, and mole bitters.

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesNotable guests included Shannon Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Robert Schagrin.

Josh Hart and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty ImagesAs the guests mingled and savored their drinks, Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Living, warmly welcomed everyone and shared his inspiration, emphasizing how the cover star, Josh Hart, had been a driving force.

Shannon Hart and Josh Hart

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The guests then gathered around elegantly set tables for a Classic Dantai dinner featuring starter dishes such as yellowtail hamachi sashimi served with a green chili relish, thinly sliced seabass sashimi flavored with yuzu, truffle, and salmon roe, and water and avocado salad with wasabi and cucumber. The exquisite culinary journey continued with savory plates of seared tuna with chili daikon and ponzu sauce, shrimp tempura flavored with lime and chili tofu, miso-marinated black cod wrapped in a hoba leaf, and spicy beef tenderloin seasoned with sesame, red chili, and a sweet soy-based sauce. Ending on an extravagant sweet note, guests were served the Zuma deluxe dessert platter featuring green tea and banana cake with toffee sauce, mango sorbet and vanilla bean ice cream, yuzu cheesecake, and fresh fruit.

Dishes at the Haute Living Celebration of Josh Hart with The Macallan at Zuma

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Following this delightful meal, an exciting tasting session was led by The Macallan’s national ambassador, Molly Melville, who guided the guests through the intricacies of the renowned Scotch whisky. One of the evening’s highlights was the creation of the exclusive “The Macallan x Zuma New York Specialty Cocktail” made right in front of the guests.

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

This unique concoction was prepared and ultimately presented to Hart in a single, special glass.

Josh Hart, Molly Melville, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

As the evening drew to a close, Hotchandani expressed his eagerness for Hart’s upcoming NBA season, leaving the guests with a sense of anticipation and excitement for the journey ahead. It was a night filled with delectable flavors, captivating stories, and the promise of great things to come.

Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Josh Hart and Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Jalen Brunson, Kamal Hotchandani, and Josh Hart

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

 

Josh Hart and Robert Schagrin

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Shannon Hart and guests attend the Haute Living Celebration of Josh Hart with The Macallan at Zuma

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Guest and Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The Macallan cocktail

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The atmosphere at the Haute Living Celebration of Josh Hart with The Macallan at Zuma

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

