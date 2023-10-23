Photo Credit: Hotel Washington

LONG REGARDED AS AN ICONIC DESTINATION IN THE HEART OF THE nation’s capital, Hotel Washington stands out as a distinguished haven in Washington, D.C. Since opening its doors in 1917, the hotel’s legacy continues to evolve, and now, on the heels of recent enhancements to its public spaces and all 326 guest rooms, Hotel Washington is a reimagined destination and sophisticated meeting place for those in the know. Infused with the spirited energy of the city and cutting-edge, contemporary design, the quintessential landmark serves as a cornerstone for world leaders and high-profile tastemakers with an unparalleled location just steps from the White House and National Mall.

Photo Credit: Ron Blunt

While honoring its historic roots, the hotel continues to cement itself as a modern luxury locale with a playful take on D.C.’s political past and new guest experiences. Brooklyn-based artist Amit Greenberg’s work has become an essential part of the hotel’s DNA. Neon signs, cheeky wallpaper, and other whimsical accents are a refreshing addition to the lobby, while guest rooms tout Greenberg’s cherry blossom-adorned headboards and floor-to-ceiling murals in premier suites.

Photo Credit: Ron Blunt

Timeless and approachable, Hotel Washington offers uncomplicated yet elevated dining experiences like VUE Rooftop, which is undoubtedly the crown jewel. An artfully designed destination with views of the Washington Monument, VUE boasts seasonal cocktails, elegant plates, and a stylish ambiance like no other. For an al fresco option, The Patio offers classic American fare in a charming outdoor setting, while the newest culinary concept, Fireclay, spearheaded by executive chef Israel Lopez-Albarracin, embraces a “kissed by fire” mentality.

Photo Credit: Hotel Washington

The open-fire kitchen serves simple and flavorful New American classics crafted with expertise and passion. Adjacent to the stunning lobby, the restaurant offers bright and open seating in a welcoming environment with service tailored to each individual guest. At Hotel Washington, guests enjoy seamless access to the best art and culture in D.C. while indulging in unique cultural experiences on property.

Photo Credit: Hotel Washington

New programming includes intimate SoFar Sounds concerts, hands-on pressed flower workshops, classic spirit-paired dinners, unexpected magic shows, and more. Whether visiting for work or play, Hotel Washington is a launchpad for all the unique experiences Washington, D.C. has to offer. For more information about Hotel Washington or to book a stay, visit hotelwashington.com.

Photo Credit: Hotel Washington