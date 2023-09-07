Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Last night, Tiffany & Co. sparkled in Mexico City’s historic Campo Marte with the debut of “Diamonds & Wonders,” a high jewelry event concept. Inspired by the beauty of the natural world, Tiffany & Co.’s gemologists meticulously selected the most exceptional diamonds and gemstones to feature within rooms inspired by nature’s wonders. This immersive experience showcased the exquisite Tiffany High Jewelry collections, spotlighting the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship and rich heritage.

Guests indulged in the high jewelry pieces, from the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger, a masterpiece from 1965, to a mesmerizing emerald-cut aquamarine necklace from the 2022 Blue Book Botanica collection. The Blue Book Aquamarine necklace, adorned with eight princess-cut diamonds and 382 baguette diamonds, took center stage in a captivating immersive room. To reaffirm their legacy as the ‘Diamond Kings,’ a skilled artisan, Lucas Ison, demonstrated the meticulous craftsmanship behind the iconic Tiffany Setting engagement ring live.

To celebrate the launch of “Diamonds & Wonders” in Mexico, Tiffany & Co. hosted an exclusive event attended by VIPs, influencers, renowned press, and esteemed clients. The international jazz band Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer, also held a special performance. Among the notable attendees were Diego Boneta, Alejandro Fernández, Bárbara López, Juan Pablo Zurita, Karla Souza, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

An unforgettable evening in Mexico City, Tiffany & Co. fully immersed guests into the magic of of their high jewelry collections in an immersive experience.