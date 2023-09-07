Olivia Palermo
Tiffany & Co. Shines In Mexico City With The Unveiling of “Diamonds & Wonders”

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Gerardo Méndez, Diego Boneta, Bárbara López, Alejandro Fernández, Juan Pa Zurita, Valentina Ferrer and Antonella Roccuzzo

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Last night, Tiffany & Co. sparkled in Mexico City’s historic Campo Marte with the debut of “Diamonds & Wonders,” a high jewelry event concept. Inspired by the beauty of the natural world, Tiffany & Co.’s gemologists meticulously selected the most exceptional diamonds and gemstones to feature within rooms inspired by nature’s wonders. This immersive experience showcased the exquisite Tiffany High Jewelry collections, spotlighting the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship and rich heritage.

Michelle Salas

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Guests indulged in the high jewelry pieces, from the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger, a masterpiece from 1965, to a mesmerizing emerald-cut aquamarine necklace from the 2022 Blue Book Botanica collection. The Blue Book Aquamarine necklace, adorned with eight princess-cut diamonds and 382 baguette diamonds, took center stage in a captivating immersive room. To reaffirm their legacy as the ‘Diamond Kings,’ a skilled artisan, Lucas Ison, demonstrated the meticulous craftsmanship behind the iconic Tiffany Setting engagement ring live.

Diego Boneta performs during the event Diamonds and Wonders Mexico City by Tiffany & Co.

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

To celebrate the launch of “Diamonds & Wonders” in Mexico, Tiffany & Co. hosted an exclusive event attended by VIPs, influencers, renowned press, and esteemed clients. The international jazz band Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer, also held a special performance. Among the notable attendees were Diego Boneta, Alejandro Fernández, Bárbara López, Juan Pablo Zurita, Karla Souza, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

Bruno Gagliasso (R) and Giovanna Ewbank (L)

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Valentina Ferrer

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Christopher Kilaniotis, President Americas of Tiffany & Co., Stephane Leforestier, President Latin America & Caribbean of Tiffany & Co.

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Bárbara López

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Alejandro Fernández and Karla Laveaga

Photo Credit: Héctor Vivas and Agustin Cuevas Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

An unforgettable evening in Mexico City, Tiffany & Co. fully immersed guests into the magic of of their high jewelry collections in an immersive experience.

