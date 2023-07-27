Sam Howell
Haute Leaders Unite At Tablé By Antonio Bachour In Miami’s Design District

Haute Scene

Dr. Emerick Salas, Guest of Dr. Emerick Salas, Guest of Dr. Natalia Vidal Laureno, Dr. Natalia Vidal Laureno

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

An intimate group of respected Haute Leaders gathered in the Miami Design District at Tablé by Antonio Bachour on July 26 to celebrate and network with other experts in the industry. The menu at Tablé is inspired by Parisian brasserie cuisine as well as Miami and Lebanese influences to create an exceptional dining experience. All dishes, varying from the brunch to dinner menu, are carefully crafted using fresh ingredients.

Table Setting

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Chef Antonio Bachour has a strong background in pastry. He focused on honing his craft early at his family’s bakery in Puerto Rico. He highlights this skill at Tablé in exciting ways which guests were able to enjoy some delightful macaroons.

Lorraine Lancri, Mickael Lancri

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening started off with canapé hour, guests were served Fois Gras torchon made with spiced port glaze, toasted brioche, and Ufra Biber; Lamb meatballs served with spicy aioli, herb labneh, and mint oil; petite falafels alongside eggplant marmalade, and espelette.

Mediterranean Salad

Photo Credit: Romaine Maurice

For appetizers attendees chose between Mediterranean salad, Spanish octopus, and chilled lobster andalouse. Lastly, for entrees Haute Leaders could choose between Alaskan halibut, gnocchi Provençal, and grilled Niman Ranch strip loin.

 

Guest of Dr. Bertha Baum, Dr. Bertha Baum, Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable guests from the evening include Dr. Paul Durand, Dr. Bertha Baum, Dr. Alonso Martin, Nicholette White, Dr. Emerick Salas, Dr. Natalia Vidal Laureno, Lorraine Lancri, Mickael Lancri, Lana Mar, Liz Lam, Priscilla Haisley, and Andrea Gutierrez.

Guest of Dr. Alonso Martin, Dr. Alonso Martin

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest of Nicholette White, Nicholette White

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dr. Paul Durand, Guest of Paul Durand

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Priscilla Haisley, Kamal Hotchandani, Guest of Priscilla Haisley

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

