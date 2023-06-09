Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

It was a night of great celebration as Haute Living, in partnership with Akris, hosted a celebratory soiree not only honoring Haute Living cover star Padma Lakshmi but also toasting 100 years of the luxury fashion Maison, Akris. On a quintessential New York summer evening, guests gathered at the Akris Accessories boutique on Madison Avenue, where they were immediately immersed in the vibrant world of Akris’ colorful handbags, scarves, and bespoke leather accessories.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Upon entering, guests were greeted with champagne, white wine, and a specialty cocktail — Penicillin — from The Macallan as they wandered through the boutique. A monumental night for the Akris brand as it celebrated its centennial anniversary and its heritage of impeccable craftsmanship, minimalist elegance, and timeless sophistication.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The Maison’s exquisite tailoring and fabrics continue to redefine modern luxury, inspiring men and women who share the same passion for refined luxury and impeccable quality. In fact, Akris has built a dedicated community with those who believe fashion inspires self-expression. For Creative Director Albert Kriemler, the storytelling and emotion behind the Akris clothing are at the forefront of his designs: “When a woman walks into a room, I want people to notice her personality first and her clothing second.”

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

And that is exactly what happened when Lakshmi entered the room last night. The Haute Living cover star, multifaceted talent, and former host of “Top Chef” exudes grace, style, and individuality, embodying the essence of the Akris brand. Melissa Bestie, the Global CEO of Akris, welcomed guests and thanked them and Lakshmi for attending the evening and celebrating the brand’s milestone. Shortly after, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani also graciously welcomed the guests and shared his gratitude and honor of having Lakshmi on the cover.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

It was an incredible June evening in New York, toasting many more years to come for Akris and the future of Lakshmi’s inspiring career.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images