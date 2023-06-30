Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

A longtime friend of the Haute Living brand and renowned Michelin-star chef, Daniel Boulud, celebrated a major milestone last evening alongside Haute Living, Akris, and The Macallan: 30 years of Restaurant Daniel. An enchanting culinary destination that elevates fine dining to an art form, Restaurant Daniel has become the ultimate dining experience through impeccable service, luxurious ambiance, and masterfully crafted dishes inspired by French cuisine.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

As guests arrived at Restaurant Daniel, nestled on Park Avenue, they were greeted with a bespoke cocktail by The Macallan, the Private Suite, which consists of The Macallan 12 Year Old, Amaro Nonino, Michelberger Forest, and Vermut Lustau Rose.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Before sitting down for an exquisite multi-course meal, Chef Boulud, Global CEO of Akris Melissa Bestie, and Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani gave welcoming remarks, graciously thanking guests for being there to celebrate this monumental moment for Chef Boulud. In fact, the evening also announced the renewal of Chef Boulud’s ambassadorship with Haute Living, further evolving his relationship with the brand.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Guests then indulged in the dinner, which featured special dishes curated by Chef Boulud, Executive Chef Eddy Leroux, and Executive Pastry Chef Shaun Velez like ike Haenni Farm Alsatian White Asparagus, Main Lobster with savoy cabbage, charcoal “Campanelle,” nettles brassica rapa, and “sauce coraillée,” Caribbean Yellowtail Tuna, and Elysian Fields Farm Lamb, complemented by dark chocolate mousse, guava sherbert, and black out cake for dessert.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

For an extra special moment to close the dinner, Molly Melville, the National Brand Ambassador for The Macallan, led a special toast to Chef Boulud and the 30 years of Restaurant Daniel with the incredibly fitting bottle of The Macallan 30 Year Old. From the dining and tasting experience to the art of craftsmanship that luxury Swiss fashion Maison Akris embodies, it was an evening dedicated to excellence.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Notable attendees included Mayor Eric Adams, Vanessa Velasquez, The Macallan National Brand Ambassador Ryan Welliver, and Kevin O’Leary, among others.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images