TAO Group Opens Its Latest Las Vegas Restaurant, Cathédrale, With Mark Wahlberg

Haute Scene, News

Cathédrale
Anderson Paak and Mark Wahlberg

Photo Credit: Jen Johnson

Las Vegas’ newest celebrity resident, Mark Wahlberg, was front and center with his tequila brand Flecha Azul on Saturday night as TAO Group opened its latest soon-to-be-hot spot, Cathédrale, a French-Mediterranean restaurant, that officially opens its doors today at ARIA Resort & Casino.

Cathédrale
Nina Dobrev

Photo Credit: Jen Johnson

He wasn’t the only celeb in attendance, of course: Anderson .Paak, Davante Adams, Emile Hirsch, Fisher, Flava Flav, Karruche Tran, Nina Dobrev, Perez Hilton, Shaun White, and Wiz Khalifa were all on site to celebrate. 

Cathédrale
Davante Adams

Photo Credit: Jen Johnson

“It is thrilling to grow our offerings in Las Vegas and build on our existing relationship with MGM Resorts while delivering another spectacular dining destination to the city,” said Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality.

Cathédrale
Mark Wahlberg, Noah Tepperberg, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Photo Credit: Jen Johnson

Cathédrale Las Vegas honors the legacy and DNA of the flagship Cathédrale located in NYC’s East Village. Its elemental, ingredient-driven menu, helmed by Tao Group Hospitality’s Chief Culinary Officer Ralph Scamardella and created by Executive Chef Jason Hall features coastal cuisine influenced by the regions of France, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Cathédrale

Signature dishes include The Omelette, filled with crème fraiche and chives, topped with fingerling potato chips and Kaluga caviar, Whole Dover Sole with lemon caper butter, and Clos Ste Magdeleine Rosé, as well as a 22-ounce Prime Aged Ribeye with rotisserie leeks and sauce vert. Tableside highlights include a Salt Baked Mediterranean Sea Bass with rocket arugula, steamed potatoes and Sorrento lemon, and for dessert, Crêpes Suzette for two with orange caramel and vanilla chantilly.

CathédralePhoto Credit: AVABLU

Complementing the cuisine is an expansive wine list and inventive takes on classic cocktails, such as The Quaternary with Ketel One vodka, Plymouth gin, Dolin dry vermouth, orange bitters, Castelvetrano olives, and Kaluga caviar, served in an ice block, and the Quintessentia comprised of Maker’s Mark bourbon, Nonino amaro, lemon, blood orange and egg white.

CathédralePhoto Credit: AVABLU

Designed by globally renowned architecture and design firm, Rockwell Group, the 266-seat restaurant is a dramatic space envisioned as an undiscovered urban landmark. Guests arrive through blue velour cascading drapery revealing a dramatically lit tunnel with flickering candles and carved artwork by the artist Vhils, leading to the lounge where a sculptural metal beaded chain canopy awaits. Further inside the space, a theatrical and monumental ceiling installation draws attention in the main dining room, which is lined with blue leather banquettes.

Cathédrale is located at ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas 

