Louis Vuitton is living the Italian summer dream this week as they have officially arrived in Isola Bella, one of the picturesque Borromean Islands of Lago Maggiore in North Italy. Tune in to discover Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 Collection Show set to take place against the incredibly blue Italian waters tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24th, at 2:45 PM EST, by clicking the link below.