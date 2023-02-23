An Inside Look At Daniel Lee’s First Collection For Burberry

Perhaps the biggest buzz coming out of London Fashion Week was the debut of Daniel Lee’s first collection for Burberry. The iconic British fashion house and the entire fashion industry have been eagerly waiting to see what Lee would bring to the table since he took over as the creative director in 2021.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Unveiled on the runway, the highly-anticipated collection was a representation of Lee’s vision for Burberry, a brand that has been built on heritage since 1856, ultimately showcasing a collection that fused Burberry’s classics with Lee’s fresh, modern perspective. And while no one could quite pinpoint what exactly Lee would do with the collection, we knew one thing was true: he would put his contemporary creative lens on the signature Burberry check. In fact, the runway show itself was a spectacle, with the models walking down a glass runway, surrounded by an immersive installation that was a nod to Burberry’s heritage, featuring a digital version of the check pattern.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

The check was indeed catapulted into the modern world through bold colors across tailoring, blanket coats, and knits — alongside an evolution of the Equestrian Knight Design (EKD). And in true Burberry fashion, the collection was dominated by neutral colors, including black, white, and beige, with a few pops of bold, refreshing colors like orange and green. The collection also showcased Lee’s expertise in outerwear, with a range of coats and jackets tailored to perfection, focusing on structure and simplicity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Blurring gender lines, the pieces were designed to be versatile, wearable, timeless, and complemented by the dynamic range of accessories, including bags, hats, and shoes. While the bar was set incredibly high for Lee’s first collection for Burberry, he set the bar even higher for the brand’s future as we can’t wait to see what he does next at the legendary fashion house.