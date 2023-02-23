“It all started with Delfina. There’s a chicness but a perversity to the way she twists FENDI, which is what I love.” – Kim Jones

Fendi has officially kicked off Milan Fashion Week. With Delfina Delettrez Fendi as his ultimate muse for Autumn/Winter 2023, Kim Jones explores classicism and elegance through Defina’s wardrobe and how she wears her Fendi archive with an intuitive sense of self-expression.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Exuding beauty from the moment upon entering the show, the runway was set up in the middle of a lush garden, complete with blooming flowers and greenery. The models then began to tell Jones’ story, coming down the runway in bold, colorful ensembles, ultimately revealing the color palette for the season, which is a mix of bright and bold hues, focusing on pink, orange, and green.

The designs were daring, with unexpected details and unique combinations of materials as Jones combined masculine tailoring and traditional fabrics into feminine forms to create modern silhouettes and looks. There was a punk theme woven throughout the collection as well with elements of utilitarianism appearing alongside lace and lingerie moments paired with lace-up boots. “It’s deconstructed but luxurious. There’s a little nod to punk and my admiration for DIY, but moved on towards something chic,” explains Jones. “The first day that Delfina walked into work, she was wearing blue and brown, and I thought she looked so great. There’s a chicness but a perversity to the way she twists Fendi, which is what I love.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Another significant moment in the show was the introduction of a brand-new handbag. On the heels of a major year for the Fendi Baguette and Peekaboo, Fendi launched the Fendi Multi. With the handbag, Silvia Venturini Fendi pays homage to that versatile sensibility so innate to the House through a shape that transforms between two distinct silhouettes. “I think what is really nice is the movement of the bag, that it can be two things in one,” she reflects. “That duality is very Fendi — as is the idea of something which appears simple but, in reality, is very complex.” Other styles, like the newly conceived Fendi C’mon, draw on that same supposed simplicity: “The idea was to create pieces that were very pure in order to match the sophistication of the collection,” she says.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The same innovative modern spirit is embodied in the jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi. “I wanted to explore the purity of the double F, locking on the ear,” she explains. “Like the collection, it goes to the very essence of Fendi.”