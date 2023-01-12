Chanelle Greene Shares the Secret Of How Physical Activity Leads To Having a Healthy Mind

The new year is upon us, and many struggle to find helpful ways to kick-start our day. Some of those issues lie in mental well-being or feeling the pressure of everyday life. Whatever the case, an Instagram model, fitness enthusiast, and healing expert Chanelle Greene, urges people to consider making a few adjustments in their daily tempo. Her motto revolves around breaking a sweat instead of breaking down.

According to Chanelle Greene, exercise can significantly enhance our psychological state. Taking up a physical activity doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive, but it’s all about the mindset – one of the most complex hurdles to overcome.

Studies show that one of the best times to exercise is in the morning, but Greene points out that it’s all very individual. The endorphins the body releases can be a great energy booster in those slow mornings and low-energy days when you don’t even feel like getting out of bed. But it’s that feeling that causes people to give up without even starting, says Greene.

That poses one crucial question that Greene received from almost everyone she had contact with – how do you approach staying physically active without feeling like it’s too much on top of an already busy life? The initial answer is to start. However, with the holistic approach, people can become overwhelmed and, in the end, quit.

What is the solution?

There are many options for getting active without signing up for a trainer and splurging on a gym membership – from yoga classes to backyard workouts and mountain hikes. All you need is an open mind and some motivation. Greene says the benefits are numerous and are all part of the healing process. She says that being active brings physical well-being and several mental health benefits that will quickly make a positive difference in how you feel.

First of all, Greene says it helps structure the day. Having a hobby to look forward to can help with depression and anxiety and give people a sense of purpose. In trauma healing, that segment is not easily overlooked. Coming from a traumatic childhood, Greene has always been grateful for her early training in gymnastics, shaping her gateway out of the grim mental spiral she found herself in.

Healing the body helps heal the soul, and vice versa

Greene says that structuring your workouts and making them a routine will give the best results when the resolve is there. She points out that the connection with like-minded people doing it too can also work wonders for your confidence – and why not look and feel good through the self-rebuilding process?

Greene points out that reaching potential is all about routine and attitude. For her, the mantra is: “I want to reach my full potential in every single aspect of my life, and I put a lot of work into becoming and staying healthy. I want my followers to see and feel that same drive.”

But staying healthy is not a military drill for Greene. She says that there is “so much more goes into feeling healthy and happy that enables people to do all the things they love to do and creating a sustainable routine.” Her approach doesn’t revolve around constantly counting macros seven days a week or “the ridiculous, hard to sustain, military regimens that end up biting people in the butt.” The unhealthy approaches where everything is extreme have a way of backfiring in the worst possible ways, says Greene.

Meditation and mindfulness play a huge role in staying on the set path to health and healing. Chanelle Greene points out that she tries to meditate for at least 30 minutes through yoga every day. She says, “this is one of the things that has made the biggest difference in my life.” That is why she points out that, besides developing workout habits, keeping the balance between centering your mind and your body is crucial.

Greene says that feeling better physically will most likely lead to feeling better mentally and emotionally – but it’s an ongoing and never-ending process. She says there are plenty of options for getting active that don’t require a lot of time or money, so there’s no excuse not to give it a try—besides, having a person to guide you through the process and help you change your eating and thinking habits couldn’t hurt.

In reality, no one truly wants to go through a life-changing process alone. However, Chanelle says that if exercise isn’t your thing, consider trying something new, like yoga or hiking. What could you possibly have to lose besides the mental noise?

Written in partnership with Nick Kasmik