25th Annual “Collaborating for a Cure” Gala Raises Over $6M, with Performance by MT. JOY

News

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: Michael Nierenberg, Elin Nierenberg, Marion Waxman, and Dr. Samuel Waxman attend Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on November 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC) *** Local Caption 

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images

The 25th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, one of New York City’s favorite charity events, celebrated its silver anniversary at Cipriani Wall Street. The “fun-raiser as opposed to the fundraiser” as described by Michael Nierenberg raised more than $6 million towards the goal of funding the next five years of crucial SWCRF cancer research programs such as the Partnership for Aging and Cancer Research Program, the SWCRF Institute Without WallsTM, and the Women’s Cancer Research Program.

NOVEMBER 18: Chris Wragge attends Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC) 

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images

Following a cocktail reception across the street, guests made their way to the main dining room where emcee, CBS’s Chris Wragge, welcomed the more than 700 guests, introduced the evening’s honorees, and highlighted many of the Foundation’s groundbreaking achievements over the past 50 years.  “Tonight, we have a great program to celebrate two giants in the fight against cancer”, said Wragge.

NOVEMBER 18: Atmosphere at Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 25th Anniversary Gala on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC) 

Upon receiving the Vision and Leadership Award, SWCRF Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg commented, “The real honorees are Dr. Waxman and the great heroes like him who treat and cure cancer every day.”

NOVEMBER 18: Michael Nierenberg and Dr. Samuel Waxman attend Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC) 

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images

Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, who received the well-deserved and long-overdue Lifetime Achievement Award, spoke to his vision for a future in which cancer does not have to be a disease associated with aging.  “The incidence of cancer is increasing, in part, as a by-product of improvements we are making in human longevity,” said Dr. Waxman. “But through our collaborative research programs, we can flatten this curve. I am thrilled to be a part of many amazing breakthroughs that have occurred in cancer research – with more to come.”

Special guest, author, and breast cancer survivor, Musa Mayer, shared why she has been a longtime supporter of SWCRF and very generously offered a $1 million match for all donations made during the gala. “I will be celebrating my 80th birthday soon thanks to the work of this foundation and Dr. Samuel Waxman,” said Mayer.

As in previous years, the Collaborating for a Cure Gala included a live auction during the night’s festivities, including a meet and greet with MT. JOY, culinary experiences at the Cipriani Vault, il Buco Vita, and New York Vintners, and a Palm Bay Italian Winery experience (in Tuscany) to name a few. There was also a raffle for a private 7-day Bahamas cruise aboard an 82-foot, hybrid-powered, luxury yacht.

NOVEMBER 18: Mt. Joy (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC)

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images

Known for its history of top-notch live performances, this year’s gala featured a live concert by MT. JOY.

Notable attendees include SWCRF Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg, Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, Gala Event Chairs, Spencer WaxmanNicholas SantoroBaron SilversteinMarc Taub, Gala MC Chris WraggeElin Nierenberg, Marion Waxman, Sandra Dugoff, Julie Waxman, Eliz Waxman, Jack Waxman, Sophia Bergan, Mario Pecoraro, Chris Arlotta, Mark D. Friedman, Jeremy Hoffman, Sara Waxman, Bettina Waxman, Scott Waxman, Bryan Griffin, Katya Tolstova, Nadja Sayej, William T. Sullivan, Erica Fineberg, Robin Lathrop, and MT. JOY.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: Sandra Dugoff, Julie Waxman, Eliz Waxman, Jack Waxman, and Sophia Bergan attend Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on November 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC)

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images

