Ford Models Digital Community 3.0 aims to connect audiences with an affinity for fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle and culture through in-real-life and digital experiences and offerings.

Photo Credit: Ford Models

Throughout its 75 years of history, Ford Models has always been the connector between brands, consumers and talent. Continuing this tradition, Ford Models launched its Digital division during the pandemic to broaden its offerings to include creator talent in a world where affinity marketing is becoming more important. Consumer interests are no longer categorized by demographics, but by interests, as the agency has witnessed with the advent of Web3. With the launch of FMDC3, Ford Models is improving its in-real-life capabilities and offerings for brands, consumers, and talent alike with the support of Web3 solutions in its digital ecosystem.

The membership, which is accepting applications at the official FMDC3 website, will be celebrated with The Halloween Launch Event on Saturday, October 28th at the top of The Standard in New York’s Standard High Line.

Upon acceptance of an application, applicants can then purchase their membership. Ford Models First Access 2022-23 (FFA 2022-23) memberships are offered to people who have an interest in fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle and culture. The membership includes two tiers which will both extend from the date of activation until December 31, 2023 and will be available for renewal annually.

FFA 2022-23 Gold

Priority access to special live and virtual events and experiences around the world, exclusive content, and other offerings, privileges and benefits.

FFA 2022-23 Diamond

Priority access to FMDC3 VVIP events and experiences and other unique offerings, privileges, and benefits curated exclusively for Diamond Members and other VVIPs.

Members may be permitted to invite Authorized Guests to participate in events and other offerings, subject to availability, additional terms and conditions, and our discretion. Authorized Guests of FFA 2022-23 Diamond Members will have priority over Authorized Guests of FFA 2022-23 Gold Members.​

The FMDC3 program is NOT a scouting program. If you are interested in becoming a model, creator, or other talent represented by Ford Models, you should submit directly to the Ford Models “Get Scouted” link on the Ford Models official WEBSITE.

For existing Ford Models talent, this is an opportunity for them to engage with Ford Models’ community and brand partners more dynamically, and this is expected to open up greater opportunities for bookings, campaigns, and other collaborations with the agency’s brand partners, including those related to Web 3 technologies (i.e., digital fashion, brand digital assets, etc.). In addition, future programming includes possibilities for talents to create, participate and grow with the Web 3 programs launched by FMDC3 and brand partners in collaboration with Ford Models.

This is another extension of Ford Models’ capabilities to serve and grow engagement for brands and collaboration partners – from the agency’s traditional talent images, to social media posts and now access and a shared platform to an enhanced digital community with an interest in fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle & culture. As brands like Nike, Gucci, Adidas, Tiffany, etc. are experiencing massive success in the Web3 space, Ford Models expects many more brands to join us in leveraging the power of Ford Models and Web3.