John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection

Editorials, Editorials, Fashion, Jewelry, News

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Lune Talisman necklace in 18k white gold and diamonds, price upon request.
CHANEL High Jewelry Lune Talisman Buttons earrings in 18k white gold and diamonds, price upon request.
CHANEL High Jewelry Lune Talisman bracelet in 18k white gold and diamonds, price upon request.

In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel shook the world with the debut of the first-ever High Jewelry collection to exist, “Bijoux de Diamants.” A collection that pulled inspiration from intergalactic wonders to create stunning diamonds that resembled comets, crescent moons, and the sun, “Bijoux de Diamants” became Chanel’s love story to the eternal beauty of the galaxy. Now, 90 years later, Patrice Leguéreau, the Director of the Chanel Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, has revisited the celestial motifs from the inaugural collection to create a modern, high jewelry masterpiece. From the Comète Saphir ring that embodies the glow of the Milky Way, to the Soleil Mademoiselle necklace with a mesmerizing sparkle, the incredibly precious 1932 High Jewelry collection is out of this world.

PHOTOGRAPHER LORENZO DEL FRANCIA
STYLIST & ART DIRECTOR THÉOPHILE HERMAND
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTO ASSISTANT ANAÏS NIETO

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Soleil Mademoiselle necklace in 18k white gold and diamonds, price upon request.
CHANEL High Jewelry Soleil Mademoiselle ring in 18k white gold and diamonds, price upon request.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Soleil Dore earrings in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, diamonds, and yellow diamonds, price upon request

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Comete Saphir bracelet in 18k white gold, diamonds, and sapphires, price upon request.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Lune Solaire ring in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, diamonds, and orange spinels, price upon request.
CHANEL High Jewelry Lune Solaire earrings in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, and diamonds, price upon request.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Comete Saphir ring in 18k white gold, diamonds, and sapphires, price upon request.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

Galaxy Galore: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection
CHANEL High Jewelry Soleil Dore ring in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, diamonds, and yellow diamonds, price upon request. CHANEL High Jewelry Soleil Dore bracelet in 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, diamonds, and yellow diamonds, price upon request.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
October 21, 2022
Major Food Group Hosts A Lavish Soiree Celebrating The Opening Of Contessa In Miami Design District
By Marlee Thompson
Editorials
October 21, 2022
The Resop Team Is Always Ahead Of The Heard
By Anna Block
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
October 21, 2022
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Residence
October 20, 2022
Bezel Miami World Center Offers Premier Class A Luxury Lifestyle In City
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami