In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel shook the world with the debut of the first-ever High Jewelry collection to exist, “Bijoux de Diamants.” A collection that pulled inspiration from intergalactic wonders to create stunning diamonds that resembled comets, crescent moons, and the sun, “Bijoux de Diamants” became Chanel’s love story to the eternal beauty of the galaxy. Now, 90 years later, Patrice Leguéreau, the Director of the Chanel Fine Jewelry Creation Studio, has revisited the celestial motifs from the inaugural collection to create a modern, high jewelry masterpiece. From the Comète Saphir ring that embodies the glow of the Milky Way, to the Soleil Mademoiselle necklace with a mesmerizing sparkle, the incredibly precious 1932 High Jewelry collection is out of this world.

PHOTOGRAPHER LORENZO DEL FRANCIA

STYLIST & ART DIRECTOR THÉOPHILE HERMAND

FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTO ASSISTANT ANAÏS NIETO

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Del Francia

