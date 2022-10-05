Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

Soho House is a globally recognized name, and each location— with many common threads. So what should you expect from Holloway House, its latest location on Holloway Drive, steps from its first Los Angeles location, Soho House West Hollywood?

You’re about to find out.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

This House features 34 bedrooms across five types: Cosy, Small, Medium, Big, and Big Accessible. Set over the middle three floors, the bedrooms feature a unique design to reflect the local landscape, history, and culture. Each is decorated with 1960s-inspired furniture, aged wooden floors, and woven tapestries made with fabric designed in Southern California specifically for this location. The rooms are anchored with velvet or boucle upholstered beds, accompanied by burl wood side tables and ceramic bedside lamps on either side. Larger rooms also include sofa seating and a stone coffee table.

The bathrooms feature textured walls, mosaic stone floors, handblown vanity lights, and natural brass fixtures. Some of the larger bedrooms have sliding glass and wooden doors that separate the room from the bathroom, along with empire bathtubs.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

Bedrooms can be booked by Soho House members and Soho Friends and are also open to the public. Soho Friends is a new membership type that gives access to Soho House bedrooms, Studios, events, and benefits at the spas, restaurants, and cinemas. Soho Friends members do not have access to the Houses unless they stay in a bedroom.

Hidden away from the bustling nearby streets, the House has a club level that features a vaulted ceiling restaurant, with lounge seating spilling out to the courtyard bar, built to ensure the outdoor spaces are an extension of the indoors. It’s also home to an impressive art collection that brings together a collection of artists, all of whom are age 40 or under and local to Los Angeles, as well as courtyard bar and rooftop.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

Spaces include Mandolin Mezze on the rooftop, serving up mezze-style small plates and organic Greek wines, from Miami restaurant Mandolin Aegean Bistro, with outdoor furniture in a neutral color palette allows the bold checked floor tiles to shine through, which are complemented by the burgundy-piped umbrellas and anchored by a commissioned abstract mural by local artist Jessalyn Brooks.

The Club, set on the ground floor, features 1960s-inspired mint terrazzo floors. Dark wood panelling and bespoke furniture pieces are designed to ground the space and offer warmth – a balancing contrast to the room’s vibrant terrazzo floors. Neutral-toned velvet and patterned fabrics line the space, and large doorways connect the inside with the Bar.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

The Bar and Library are extensions of the Club, featuring light-filled atriums is an outdoor space for eating and drinking, with the Bar at the heart of the space serving house tonics and other menu favorites. The Club’s mint terrazzo flooring and tabletop seating run seamlessly throughout the indoor and outdoor spaces, which is warmed up with golden textured fabrics to complement the various shades of green seen around the Bar Just off the Bar is the Library, an intimate room with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and seating throughout that is designed to also host live entertainment, members’ events, and performances.

Last but not least space-wise is the Restaurant, which provides a warm transition with its vaulted ceiling and light oak-stained floorboards. Rich burgundy leather booths anchor the dining area paired with vintage chairs and burl wood tabletops. The Restaurant kitchen serve best-selling House favorites across the 36 properties worldwide, allowing members a taste of international dishes from Mumbai to Berlin, while drawing heavy influences from Miami’s Mandolin Aegean Bistro.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

Drawing inspiration from the Southern California landscape, as well as the art movement in the 1950s and 1960s when artists like Ed Ruscha, David Hockney, Robert Erwin, and others found an unlikely home in the city.

One can’t mention Holloway House without discussing its art. This focused collection is contributed by artists all 40 and under, born based or trained in LA, whose experience ranges from emerging, young voices to established, global names. Throughout the Club, Restaurant, Library, and Bar, the Holloway House collection taps into the diversity of the Los Angeles art scene, with artists of all backgrounds producing works across a range of mediums including sculpture, photography, works on paper, paintings, and textile-based pieces. The 34 boutique bedrooms each feature a unique artwork by Dan Siman-Tov, Dominique Labaki or Elizabeth Ibarra.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

This particular site features several custom-made pieces, including:

• Diedrick Brackens, recent participant in the Made in LA biennial (2018) at LA’s Hammer Museum, created a tapestry work for the Club.

• Fresh off his successful exhibition at François Ghebaly, Sayre Gomez produced a new painting for Holloway House, a further exploration of his Halloween Town series.

• The Finley brothers, Kohshin and Delfin, Angeleno ‘Renaissance men’, agreed to each produce a new piece for this collection, where they will be exhibited side by side.

• Painter Jessalyn Brooks was commissioned for the Holloway House rooftop mural, painting a work of abstracted intertwining bodies and echoing the colors of the surrounding décor and Californian landscape.

The Soho House art collection is one of the largest private collections of its kind, with over 6,000 artworks on permanent display in Soho Houses around the world. An integral part of Soho House’s identity, the collection plays a key role in engaging with the creative community and feature work by museum – level artists alongside younger and more emerging talent.

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House

Holloway House is located at 8465 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Photo Credit: The Ingalls/Courtesy of Soho House