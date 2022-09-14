Photo Credit: Why Not? Foundation

At the casino, it’s all about “high risk, high reward.” But tonight, at Why Not? Foundation’s 2nd annual benefit poker tournament, it’s high reward only. Poker players and guests will share in a night of good fun for a great cause.

In 2012, Russell Westbrook took his passion from the court to the community with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, with the main goal of uplifting underserved populations. The foundation provides practical resources for at-risk communities, from prevention to restoration. Providing systematic educational opportunities, accessible mental health services, and workforce programming are the building blocks of its mission. These valuable resources aren’t possible without the support of contributors, like those attending tonight’s poker festivities.

At 5pm, the poker players will start the night off with some friendly competition as the tournament begins. At 7:30pm is the final table and of course, cocktails and dining, open to guests and players.

