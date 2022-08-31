WHAT’S NEW AND HOT IN SIN CITY



BY LAURA SCHREFFLER

Las Vegas is hot, hot, hot right now — and I’m not just talking about the temperature! Here are all the things happening in Sin City, from new restaurant openings to resort renovations to the must-try experiences you should have on and off The Strip.

RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS



Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is the new kid on the block — and by new kid, I mean the first resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip in a decade. But the wait was worth it: This place delivers in a big way. Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas offers 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands — the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history — including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S. in Crockfords Las Vegas, and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Each brand features its own entrance, lobby, and distinct selection of lavish accommodations, upscale amenities, and highly personalized service. The resort boasts over 200,000 square feet of LED displays, including a 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.), and redefines the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operation with Cashless Wagering, RFID bet tracking, and ticket-in/ticket-out (TITO) at the table. Entertainment offerings are also extreme: In addition to a 5,000-person concert and entertainment venue that hosts residencies for Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, some of the biggest DJs and musicians in the world head to the on-site Zouk nightclub and Ayu dayclub, including Zedd, Tiësto, DJ Snake, deadmau5, Becky G, G-Eazy, and Jack Harlow.

Photo Credit: Resorts World

Its spa, Awana, is available to guests of all three hotels and visitors alike. Guests can choose from a variety of treatments inspired by European and Eastern rituals that uniquely offers an experience unavailable anywhere else in America. That would be the theatrical Art of Aufguss, an avant-garde social experience that takes place in a theater-inspired heated room accompanied by aromatherapy, choreographed music, lighting, and dancing towels. Other innovative elements include the spectacular Fountain of Youth experience, inspired as such by tales of the mythical spring that restores the youth of anyone who bathes in its curative, age-reversing waters. Here, time moves backward through a network of six vitality pools, a heated crystal laconium, tepidarium chairs, vapor-filled steam rooms, cool mist showers and the experiential Rain Walk, as well as through wellness-inspired offerings inclusive of Reiki, chakra healing, reflexology, crystal and sound healing, and cupping as well as a dedicated foot spa lounge.

Photo Credit: Resorts World

There are some incredible dining options at Resorts World, too, the newest of which is the Las Vegas outpost of Tal Ronnen’s upscale vegan eatery, Crossroads. The highly anticipated Crossroads Kitchen and CB | Crossroads Burgers officially opened to the public over Memorial Day weekend, joining concepts like the Japanese bistro Kusa Nori; Wally’s Wine & Spirits, Craig’s Vegan; the high-end caviar hotspot Caviar Galore; chef Ray Garcia’s ¡VIVA!; elegant cocktail lounge Gatsby’s; Asian fusion eatery Fuhu; Eight, a cigar lounge with a 150-strong humidor; award-winning Italian eatery Brezza; and its seductive sister restaurant, Bar Zazu. The latter, in keeping with the overall theme of Resorts World, features some innovative digital artwork including The “Ladies of Zazu” portraits, conceptualized by interior design firm AK Design and creative design agency, WC+A, bringing playfulness to the space with a sultry, ambient vibe overall, that pairs perfectly with the menu of traditional Spanish and European-style tapas, courtesy of executive chef Nicole Brisson.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd.

PALMS CASINO RESORT

Photo Credit: The Palms

The Palms is back, baby! Following a $600 million renovation in 2019, Palms Casino Resort finally reopened this past April and is already making history as the first resort in Las Vegas to be fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe. The two distinct towers are still going strong, but now with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars and restaurants that include Scotch 80 Prime with its million-dollar whiskey collection and a big-hearted chef who truly cares about the authenticity of the restaurant in Marty Lopez; Mabel’s BBQ by celebrity chef Michael Symon; long-standing rooftop venue Ghostbar; and live entertainment venues across a 95,000-square-foot casino. The resort also houses The Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; a wedding chapel; and the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and an impressive art collection, featuring pieces from Andy Warhol, KAWS, Damien Hirst, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

4321 W Flamingo Rd.

Photo Credit: The Palms

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL LAS VEGAS



Photo Credit: Four Seasons Las Vegas

There aren’t many non-gaming hotels in Las Vegas, and the Four Seasons, located at the tail end of the Strip within Mandalay Bay, is like a breath of fresh air — literally and figuratively (this is a non-smoking hotel) — for those who want an elevated stay without any of the gambling drama. New for summer, the Art Deco-designed, five-star property’s award-winning spa is offering massages at the lushly landscaped private pool, including the aptly named Sun Worshipper and Desert Oasis massages, while incredible treatments like the Warm Salt Stone Ritual massage (my favorite) with salt crystal stones are available indoors. Additional offerings include afternoon tea, which takes place in the Veranda restaurant every Saturday. Executive chef Michael Goodman does it right, pairing the sweet and the savory to create the perfect British afternoon service: Imagine sandwiches made of freshly baked bread, traditional scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd, and desserts like a blackberry almond tart and a mango passion fruit panna cotta. Pair tea with champagne, or imbibe later in the evening when you learn to make a well-balanced cocktail during a one-hour interactive mixology class at Press, the hotel’s indoor/outdoor lounge.

3960 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Las Vegas

NOBU HOTEL CAESARS PALACE



Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Las Vegas

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, owned by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and producer Meier Teper, has a new look. Following a multimillion-dollar update, the very first Nobu hotel, a tower within the gigantic Caesars Palace property, has debuted 182 redesigned guest rooms and suites. The world’s first Nobu Hotel now features a more modern, residential feel with design inspiration from kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold epoxy. For those who want the most opulent stay of all, book the baller three-bedroom, 10,300-square-foot, David Rockwell-designed Nobu Villa for $35,000 per night.

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Las Vegas

WYNN LAS VEGAS & ENCORE RESORT



Photo Credit: Miller/Wynn

The Wynn Las Vegas & Encore Resort has long been among the most luxurious stays in Las Vegas, and now, they have an even more opulent, refreshed feel thanks to an extensive redesign of all 2,674 guest rooms, suites, elevator lobbies, and resort tower corridors that was completed in June. Each room is highlighted by wood accent walls, a range of functional and atmospheric illumination, luxurious textiles and linens, and accents of natural stone, decorative metal, and original artwork in a polychromatic palette of soft hues. New furniture, fixtures, lighting, and artwork — all exclusive to Wynn Las Vegas — were either custom designed by Lenahan or commissioned from a diverse collective of global artisans. Focal points include a dramatic four-poster canopy bed exclusive to the Wynn Tower Suites, a collection of commissioned artworks consisting of refined, modern pieces, and a lighting design created to enhance the ambient experience both day and night. The most notable changes include a reconfiguration to the washroom in the standard guest room to introduce separate vanities and double the storage space; an expanded dressing area with mirrored walls and upgraded closet with new wardrobe; and an extended multipurpose table in the main living room for working and dining.

Photo Credit: Russell MacMasters

The new extends to the restaurants and bars as well. Longtime favorites such as Cipriani, La Cave Bar & Restaurant, and Sinatra are still going strong, while fellow staple eatery Mizumi has undergone a complete menu change thanks to its new hotshot chef, Min Kim, formerly of Mizumi at Wynn Palace in Cotai. Kim has added an array of his signature items to the menu, including cold chawanmushi and steamed Jidori egg-custard with grilled corn, snow peas, and shiso flower; wild snapper sashimi usuzukuri with thinly sliced Japanese madai snapper, white soy and lime dressing, sesame seeds and konbu; and Yuzu and passionfruit soufflé with vanilla ice cream, passionfruit jelly, and elderflower. Casa Playa, on the other hand, is totally new. This coastal Mexican concept is located adjacent to summer staple Encore Beach Club, which makes sense given its totally beachy, buzzy feel. Designed by Wynn Resorts’ creative studio, Wynn Design and Development, Casa Playa transports guests to a Mexican escape with its rich textures, bright colors, and lively patterns that celebrate the spirit and craft of the country. From two dazzling fixtures of cascading marigolds in the main dining room, to the chic atmosphere of the front lounge, guests can enjoy an upscale feet-in-the-sand resort style dining experience with a menu of playful dishes such as squash blossom quesadillas and Baja fried fish tacos, as well as a slew of premium tequila and mezcal-based cocktails in line with the Mexican Riviera theme. There’s also Delilah, the quintessential supper club from h.wood Group, and the Cocktail Collection on the Lake of Dreams that includes Overlook Lounge, a hideaway in the heart of the resort’s atrium overlooking the Wynn’s Lake of Dreams waterfall;Aft Cocktail, a terrace overlooking the waterfall; and Bar Parasol, a whimsical boîte where guests can enjoy caviar-inspired bites and creative cocktails amid rock crystal lamps, couture passementerie, and tiles gilded in 24-karat gold.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

THE VENETIAN & PALAZZO LAS VEGAS

The all-suite Venetian Resort and Casino and its sister property, The Palazzo, are home to some seriously incredible new culinary experiences, including Wakuda, the first American eatery from Japanese-born Australian chef Tatsuya Wakuda, of the two-Michelin-Star Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. The new eatery at the Palazzo, courtesy of restaurant group 50 Eggs Hospitality, boasts an impressive, 100-strong collection of sakes, many of which are exclusive to Wakuda, an exquisite menu of Japanese favorites, and an authentic omakase experience. Aesthetically, the 264-seat restaurant draws inspiration from the bustling Shinjuku Golden Gai area of Tokyo, with design details such as a wooden ceiling, wood and stone surfaces, metallic elements, and neon accents. Throughout the space, which houses a private dining room, bar and lounge, private sushi room, secret bar, and outdoor terrace, diners will discover pieces from predominantly Japanese artists, including Shohei Otomi and Jun Inoue. Then, over at the Venetian, Chica Las Vegas from 50 Eggs and chef Lorena Garcia, completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, with a sexy new space, courtesy of the Rockwell Group, featuring Josper ovens, live-fire cooking, and a main bar with greenery, gold stencil accents, and tropical colors galore. And those disappointed to see that Estiatorio Milos had closed at the Cosmopolitan will be delighted to find that the upscale Greek eatery has a new home on the Venetian’s Restaurant Row. As designed by architect Alain Carle, the essence of Cycladic culture influences the entire venue, including its open kitchen, bar, spacious dining room, and private dining rooms. Like its predecessor, Milos at the Venetian’s signature fish market is on full display for guests to choose what they want and how it’s prepared, while a raw bar featuring whole fish sashimi using the day’s fresh catch is also on display. Thomas Keller‘s Bouchon, while not new, is unmissable (especially the avocado toast, which is among the best I’ve had in the world. There’s pleasure in simplicity).

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Photo Credit: Venetian Resort Las Vegas

PARIS LAS VEGAS



Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

Paris Las Vegas is rapidly becoming the resort to beat for some of the best cuisine in Sin City. In recent months, a new Nobu restaurant and lounge made its Parisian debut, marking the second Las Vegas restaurant venture between Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hospitality. The intimate, 140-seat space features natural wood design elements and offers a variety of fresh fish and seafood in the form of nigiri and sashimi, from salmon and toro to jumbo clam and sea urchin, with Nobu favorites like black cod dry miso and Wagyu tacos dominating the menu. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump opened her second eatery here as well with Vanderpump à Paris, a sexy, whimsical spot that instantly transports guests from the Las Vegas Strip to an enchanting old Parisian boudoir. The space features approximately 200 seats with multiple dining areas, decorated with plush velvet Art Nouveau banquettes, oversize, ornately embellished pillows, as well as custom-made furniture from Vanderpump and Alain’s celebrated design line, Vanderpump Alain. There’s a cocktail menu with tongue-in-cheek names, a dedicated Aperol list, frosé, and even shots, while dishes are presented beautifully, in birdcages, boxes, and more. These new eateries join Bobby Flay’s quick concept Bobby’s Burgers; with other celebrity-owned eateries on tap to open later this year.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

CAESARS PALACE

Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Palace is back and intent on being better than ever. The first step: a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino, and porte cochere to create an extravagant entryway, redesigned gaming areas and a new lobby bar. The main entrance to the property has been entirely rebuilt, and guests are now welcomed underneath a dramatic dome-and-barrel ceiling as well as a 15-foot-tall statue of Augustus Caesar. Once fully completed, the main entrance will also feature two new state-of-the-art gaming pits, a beautiful new lobby bar, and a renovation of the property’s table games floor. Caesars has also added newly renovated suites for booking, including its villas, which, up until now, have rarely been seen by the public. These behemoths — which span an average of 8,800 square feet with a nightly price tag starting at $15,000 — sport imported marble floors, private elevators, and hand-painted murals. Moving on to the restaurants, make sure to pop by Amalfi by Bobby Flay, which opened in June 2021 and which was inspired by The Food Network star’s extensive travels to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, highlighted by a dedicated on-site fishmonger to tell you about the catch of the day, as well as the truly epic Bacchanal Buffet, which, after a yearlong renovation, reopened to showcase seafood, carving, and American and Latin kitchens. After indulging, a visit to Qua Baths & Spa is in order. Enjoy a treatment like the signature Mojave Rain massage, which also incorporates energy work and smudging, and then make use of the 50,000-square-foot laconium room, Roman baths, and arctic ice room while you’re there.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

RED ROCK RESORT & CASINO

Photo Credit: Red Rock Resort & Casino

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, a luxury resort in the upscale neighborhood of Summerlin, is revamping pretty much everything entertainment offerings, and gaming experiences with all-new additions to the resort. New concepts, currently underway, include Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, an all-new Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna, and an oyster bar, all in partnership with Bua Food Group, as well as a stunning cocktail lounge, and adult-only pool, alongside a reimagined High Limit Slots room, and a lively casino bar, joining concepts including the absolutely incredible Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar (which has one of the singularly best dishes I’ve ever tried in its tuna pizza), long-time Japanese mainstay Blue Ribbon Sushi, and T-Bones Chophouse, an upscale steakhouse where the city’s most affluent residents dine on the daily.

Photo Credit: Red Rock Resort & Casino

Meanwhile, its new High Limit Room now offers savvy players an upscale, intimate gaming experience in an inviting and chic environment. The 9,000-square-foot gaming room features top-tier high limit games double deck blackjack, shoe blackjack, baccarat, single zero roulette, as well as a dedicated cage, bar, and plush seating spaces for socializing. Upon entering, guests are immediately welcomed into the intimate High Limit Room with warm tones, soft lighting, and a service-focused gaming area. Two additional spaces inside the High Limit Room offer guests selected high stakes wagers in an intimate setting. As an additional amenity, players will be treated to the resort’s outstanding butler service while gaming. A curved 11-seat bar will offer a selection of high limit bar top games alongside a bespoke hand-crafted cocktail experience inspired by classic cocktails with a premium twist. including “The Boss” Old Fashioned featuring Whistlepig Boss Hog, Smoked cherry demerara, cocoa, Seville orange bitters topped with gold-dusted chocolate and cherry caviar.

11011 W Charleston Blvd.

MUST-TRY SIN CITY EXPERIENCES

Photo Credit: Jonx Pillemer

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE



Photo Credit: The Palms

At any given time on the Vegas Strip, your favorite singer, DJ, or athlete could be in town, hanging out, or performing. In addition to the clubs mentioned previously, make sure to check out the electric concert residencies at Park MGM, where some of the world’s top musicians — including, this summer, Bruno Mars & Anderson. Paak’s Grammy Award-winning Silk Sonic, as well Usher and the Jonas Brothers — will perform for a relatively intimate crowd of 5,200. The biggest and baddest summer pool parties include Encore Beach Club — 55,000 square feet of tropical oasis, including three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, eight private bungalows and 28 cabanas, and plush daybeds — as well as Encore Beach Club at night, with headliners like The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, David Guetta, and Kygo; TAO Beach dayclub, a 47,000-square-foot Asian-inspired tropical oasis with private cabanas, plunge pools, and a giant Buddha, with weekend headlining sets from Alesso; and Wet Republic at the MGM Grand, a 54,500-square-foot venue rife with big and small pools, daybeds, banquets, luxurious bungalows, featuring tunes from Martin Garrix and Steve Aoki. For those wanting to party and catch a Las Vegas Raiders game come August, the most opulent way to do it is at Wynn Field Club inside Allegiant Stadium. Located at field level and spanning the entire width of the north end zone, fans can enjoy first-class bottle service, four bars, live DJ performances, and a true Vegas club atmosphere while watching a game.

Photo Credit: Laurent Velazquez

Also to note, Perception, Sin City’s first permanent digital art museum, opened in June with an exhibit dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, while the award-winning, immersive Area 15 experiential complex — inclusive of Meow Wolf’s trippy Omega Mart ;the Lost Spirits Distillery; Oddwood, a bar that’s more a visual explosion because of its centerpiece, a 23-foot-tall digital maple tree with over 5,000 constantly changing glistening leaves;Liftoff Lounge, with completely customizable lights and sound;Todd English’s The Beast eatery ;as well as Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla’s Lumin; and last but not least, Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil, the first-of-its-kind show for Cirque, a show that blurs the lines between circus, live entertainment, and New York nightlife. It’s a cocktail of high-flying acrobatics, music, dance, comedy, and magic, featuring pre-show magic and boozy libations in celebration of the city that never sleeps.

Photo Credit: Resorts World

SPAS & DINING

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

HEALTH & WELLNESS



Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

To me, health and wellness means self-care, and for Las Vegas visitors, sometimes that’s hard to do. Never mind the pool parties and lack of sleep, but the heat and lack of hydration can be a lot, and as such, taking some “me” time is essential. Make sure you’re covered by booking one of my favorite treatments, which include the Waldorf Astoria’s “Luxury of Time,” a personalized escape designed to address your needs of the moment inclusive of massage, body, and facial therapies, and the Good Luck Ritual at the 61,000-square-foot paradise that is the Spa at Encore, based on the five Chinese elements, designed to promote happiness, luck, and prosperity through custom massage, a peppermint foot treatment, hand therapy, and botanical scalp treatment. Also essential: hydrating and receiving your daily dose of nutrients, which can be done at REVIV, a medspa-grade IV clinic with multiple locations throughout the city; and Hangover Heaven, a mobile IV service that takes the pain out of having to get out of bed after a big night out on the town. Last but hardly least is Hairdreams – A Salon by Michael Boychuck, an upscale salon located within Caesars Palace’s Augustus Tower from one of the most sought-after stylists in America. As designed by Hollywood interior designer Faye Resnick, the salon features sparkling crystal chandeliers, vintage Fendi fixtures, and beautifully carved mirrors. Along with services like creative hair coloring, highlights, hair relaxing and extensions, Hairdreams also offers eyelash extensions, make-up applications, waxing, and even a personalized shopping services.

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY RESTAURANTS



Photo Credit: Spiegelworld

Las Vegas is constantly evolving, so it’s no wonder that the world’s biggest chefs and celebrities are clamoring to open here. In June, the Jonas Brothers opened their Nellie’s Southern Kitchen concept, a family-friendly dining and entertainment experience celebrating comfort food, hospitality, great music, and Southern charm, with a nod to the Jonas family’s 1769 roots in North Carolina, at the MGM Grand. Also in June, Toscana Ristorante & Bar by Eataly, a sensory journey through the streets of Florence, opened at Park MGM; Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken popped up at the Grand Bazaar Shops in January;‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro opened his The Boss Café at The Linq in April; Nusr-Et Las Vegas, from the Salt Bae himself, opened at Park MGM in February; SushiSamba opened its beautiful new Tree Bar & Lounge, designed by ICrave with a striking illuminated canopy and a theater-style 125-foot curved bar, to the Grand Canal Shoppes last year; and Giuliana and Bill Rancic opened their RPM Italian at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in May.

Photo Credit: Sabin Orr

COMING SOON



Photo Credit: Tilke Design and Architects, for illustrative purposes _SCfb

As we’ve noted, Vegas is always hopping, always evolving, and as such, there’s always more to come. In addition to the announcement that Sin City would host F1 race night come 2023, with The Strip all but shut down, the MSG Sphere, a new entertainment complex from the team behind Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden, is expected to debut in 2023. Meanwhile, legendary casino brand Bally’s is transitioning into the Horseshoe brand, and under its new name, changes will include a renovated exterior, new entertainment, and food and beverage options, as well as a reimagined casino floor and public areas, all with Horseshoe’s signature aesthetic of tooled leather, dramatic colors, and its signature gold horseshoe iconography. There are new restaurants coming, too: Café Lola, an Instagrammer’s playground, will open at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace later this year. It will be joined by Peter Luger Steak House and Cronut creator Dominique Ansel’s self-named eatery, both at Caesars Palace;Gordon Ramsay’s self-titled Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas; and Martha Stewart’s first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, at Paris Las Vegas, just opened its doors this month.