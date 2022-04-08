Photo Credit: Lewis Phan / Caesars Entertainment

Nobu Matsuhisa has opened his second restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip — his third overall in Las Vegas — at Paris Las Vegas, featuring the signature New Style Japanese cuisine he has come to be known for.

Photo Credit: Lewis Phan / Caesars Entertainment

An intimate space with 140 seats and natural wood design elements, the new Nobu offers a variety of fresh fish and seafood in the form of nigiri and sashimi, from salmon and toro to jumbo clam and sea urchin. Guests can also enjoy favorites including Yellow Tail Sashimi with Jalapeno, Black Cod Dry Miso and Wagyu Tacos. Nobu at Paris Las Vegas offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes as well.

Photo Credit: Lewis Phan / Caesars Entertainment

This restaurant opening follows the recent redesign of 182 guest rooms and suites at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the luxury boutique hotel within the larger destination resort. The world’s first Nobu Hotel now features a more modern, residential feel with design inspiration from kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold epoxy.

Photo Credit: Michael Rudin/Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment continues to expand its partnership with Nobu Hospitality – the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. At Caesars Atlantic City, Nobu restaurant is scheduled to open in the late summer of 2022, followed by the anticipated debut of Nobu Hotel Atlantic City by the end of 2022. Additionally, Nobu Hotel and restaurant in New Orleans are planned as a part of the transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans. Nobu at Paris Las Vegas is located adjacent to the newly opened Bobby’s Burgers and is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/restaurants/nobu.