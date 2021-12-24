Photo Credit: Mike Kirschbaum

If you really want to know how the other half lives, head to Eight Lounge, a sexy, sophisticated cigar bar and cocktail lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas, where some of the world’s top athletes have elite membership and special VIP cigar lockers.

Deriving inspiration for its name from the lucky number in Chinese culture, Eight unfolds into eight spaces, including a custom-built humidor with 48 private lockers, each with a personalized gold nameplate. Already fully committed, the lockers are priced at $5,000 annually and includes an elite membership that includes NBA Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan, country singer and five-time recipient of Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan, fourteen-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, and NHL great Wayne Gretzky.

Developed in partnership with Clique Hospitality, Eight celebrates premium tobaccos and spirits in an architecturally stunning 7,000-square-foot lounge with private rooms and picturesque outdoor terrace.

While the ultra-luxe bar and lounge are worth experiencing on their own, the humidor and its cigars sourced from around the world are the main attraction. The humidor is divided into eight sections featuring some of the world’s finest tobacco blends and maintains a temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit with 70% humidity year-round for optimal cigar storage.

The contents of the humidor include a curated selection of limited-edition and premium cigars ranging in price from $18 for the novice to $1,500 for the cigar collector and aficionado. In addition to the classic claros available at all times, such as Drew Estate, Arturo Fuente and Ashton, Eight houses an ever-changing rotation of top-notch supreme cigars including the Gurkha Maharaja, each packaged in its own piano finish mahogany coffin and specialized mahogany humidor for the full set of 10.

As aromas constantly flow, so do Eight’s cocktails. The mixologists here are well-versed in the flavor profiles of premium tobaccos, giving them the ability to recommend spirits and hand-crafted cocktails to pair with cigar selections. The beverage program features multiple drinks exclusive to the venue, such as the Barrel Aged Boulevardier, as well as twists on classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. Eight also offers an impressive collection of premium whiskeys and bourbons, all of which pair beautifully with top quality tobaccos.

The adjoining retail space offers lighters, cutters and humidors that will enhance any cigar lover’s personal humidor. A highlight is the lavish $10,000 Elie Bleu humidor that comes with 25 limited-edition Fuente OpusX cigars, each measuring seven inches by 50 ring gauge of which less than 6,000 were produced worldwide. The humidor, created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fuente Fuente OpusX, features green and wood accents with “Opus 25” and “Chateau” emblazoned on the top and front.

Eight, located near the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance of Resorts World Las Vegas, is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday with the retail cigar humidor open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

