Prada Drops Their Third Installment Of Timecapsule NFT Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PradaPrada has announced the release of its third installment of the brand’s exclusive Timecapsule NFT Collection. Following the success of its two previous sold-out drops with Cassius Hirst, this highly-anticipated capsule is set to drop on August 4th. The fifty-piece collection will feature gender-neutral garments and each being accompanied by a gifted NFT which will allow some customers to attend their Milan show in September.

Debuted in 2019, The Timecapsule Collection consists of monthly, limited-edition drops of ready-to-wear products available exclusively on Prada’s site for twenty-four hours. Each product comes with its own serial number and is delivered in custom packaging.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The third Timecapsule NFT Collection continues to highlight Prada’s commitment to circularity by using existing textiles from its archives to create new and unique garments exclusive to its customer. Simultaneously, this collection allows the fashion house to experiment with new ways to engage its customers in the digital realm.

Each shirt, made from black cotton poplin, is embellished with an exclusive collection of Prada fabrics with a Frankenstein-inspired print by artist Jeanne Detallante. The tops also feature a flower-motif silk lurex brocade sourced from a 1950s archived fabric and silk lampas from 1920s archived textile.

Prada’s NFT holders will gain access to unique events and experiences while also being automatically shortlisted for a chance to be flown to Milan and attend the spring 2023 show, designed by co-creative directors, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. More details on this will be shared on the Prada Crypted Community. Each NFT includes the drop serial number which matches the garment to infuse a direct relationship between the physical and virtual product. NFT owners are eligible to participate in exclusive benefits, and experiences and will gain priority access to future drops.

The drop will last twenty-four hours only, starting from August 4th at 3 pm CEST.