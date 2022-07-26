James Harden
CELSIUS Cooled Off Miami with the Star-Studded Launch of New Flavor ‘Arctic Vibe’

News

by Kennedy Munster

Campaign star, Shaun White cracks open a CELSIUS at the Arctic Vibe: Sparkling Frozen Berry launch

Who knew Miami could “Break Free” from the heat and turn Arctic for the night? Amongst the scorching summer heat, CELSIUS cooled off in Miami by celebrating the launch of their new flavor Arctic Vibe: Sparkling Frozen Berry energy drink. The clinically-proven fitness beverage brand hosted the event at Joia Beach Club this past Thursday. 

Guests sipped, re-energized, and danced the night away to the sounds of secret special guest, Zedd, the International, Grammy award-winning, music producer, and DJ. Also in attendance was CELSIUS lover, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and the campaign star himself, Shaun White. 

Along with CELSIUS, the beachfront hangout, Joia Beach Club, provided refreshments throughout the night. Known for their European-inspired plates, Joia provided a beautiful selection of hors d’oeuvres for guests to pair with the energy drinks.

The star-studded event hosted other celebrities and influencers including Nina Dobrev, G-Eazy, Austin Mahone, Tyler Cameron, Nicole Williams English, Cameron Dallas, Larsa Pippen, Alissa Violet, and more! As guests “Stayed The Night,” the Arctic Vibe drink refreshed them throughout the vibrant festivities as they posed on custom CELSIUS branded jet skis, raising a toast to the new line. 

Zedd performs on stage at CELSIUS Arctic Vibe: Sparkling Frozen Berry launch
(L-R) Kyra Santoro and G-Eazy attend CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party at Joia Beach Club
Bachelor and Bachelorette stars, (L-R) Peter Weber, Justin “Vanderbilt” Giallanzo, and Connor Saeli, attend CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch
(L-R) Alissa Violet and Carolina Urrea attend CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party at Joia Beach Club
A view of food available during CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party at Joia Beach Club

All photos courtesy of CELSIUS Energy Drink via Getty Images.

