If you’re a Miami local tapped into the fashion scene, chances are you’ve been seeing the brand Kimberly Taylor flood your Instagram feed. Known for its incredibly chic, sophisticated wardrobe staples tailored to the life of a modern woman on the move, Kimberly Taylor is redefining the meaning of contemporary resortwear. At the helm of the brand is Kimberly Taylor Gindi herself, the designer and founder who perfectly embodies the brand ethos. Gindi recently relocated from New York to Miami — which seems like a seamless transition considering her collections are made for the Miami lifestyle — but for Gindi, the Kimberly Taylor woman embraces the world as their destination and never comprises elegance.

Haute Living sat down with Gindi to find out how she got started in the fashion industry, how the move to Miami has inspired her designs, and what’s next for the brand (revealing some of her favorite pieces to shop now).

HAUTE LIVING: Walk us through how you decided to start the brand. Was the fashion industry always a passion of yours?

KIMBERLY TAYLOR GINDI: I actually started the brand as a passion project, never really understanding where it might lead. I was in New York and had worked a few fashion jobs at magazines, luxury brands, and retail – I felt this might be something I could be good at. I started small and took the leap, and then I fell in love with the creative process and endless ideas. I’m really a creative at heart, and fashion design is my form of expression. I am entirely self-taught, so it took me many years of learning on the job to build the brand and create a strong brand identity. I’m still learning every day, but I’ve definitely come a long way from where I started.

HL: How would you describe the brand aesthetic?

KTG: I would describe the brand aesthetic as minimal, modern, feminine, and glamorous. It’s not heavily trend-driven, which gives the pieces longevity and versatility. The brand is more classic in that sense, and the silhouettes are modern takes on timeless wardrobe essentials.

HL: You recently relocated to Miami. How has the move evolved the brand?

KTG: The move has inspired me to move further into the resortwear space. The fabrics are more lightweight, and there’s so much more color! I love to take inspiration from my surroundings, so many sky blues and sun-drenched colors from the deco architecture appear in my last collection. We’ve definitely moved away from “New York Black,” but I always incorporate neutrals somehow as a base. Miami has surely brought more beautiful feminine energy into the designs because of the Latin influence here.

HL: What is your design process? Where do you find inspiration for the new collections?

KTG: My design process is whimsical. I wait for initial inspiration starting with one new idea, and then I expand on it to create the collection. It starts with a scribble on a napkin and evolves from there. Usually, it begins with something I really need in my wardrobe at the time that I’m unable to find, and so I use that one design to craft the mood of everything to follow and build on the story. Palette inspiration usually comes from art. I try to see as much art as possible in my spare time, so I attend many fairs and visit galleries regularly. Miami has so much to offer when it comes to art. So I’m really happy about that, and I try to take advantage of the art scene here.

HL: What are you currently working on?

KTG: Currently, I’m working on the High Summer 23 collection. It’s great because I’ve now spent eight months here to better grasp the categories I need to focus on. High summer includes a lot of travel for some of my biggest clients, so it’s a mix of everyday wardrobe and weekend wear and then some true tropical resortwear favorites.

I’m also working on an exclusive line I do for a store in New York called the T-Shirt Shoppe. It’s great because they’re more denim-focused, and it has a totally different feel from Kimberly Taylor. So I can experiment with their line and go outside my comfort zone.

HL: What are your goals for the brand over the next few years?

KTG: We’ve just started selling wholesale with the Curio Showroom so getting into some major online retailers is high on the list. I’d love to make a strong entrance into that space. Obviously, making my mark on the Miami fashion scene is something I’m working towards every day. In a few years, I want the brand to be synonymous with all the exciting things coming out of Miami right now – this city is really on fire. I’m also trying to build partnerships with some incredible resorts around the world. True iconic destinations always inspire me, so I’m looking into collaborations with some of the world’s leading hotels — stay tuned for that!

HL: What are your top 3-5 pieces in the collection to shop now?

KTG: Definitely, the Bodrum shorts in linen are a must-have! They’re a staple and very easy to wear. The Amanda pants in eyelet are really special — the fit is great for all body types. And, of course, our signature seersucker shirt and shorts sets are a must!