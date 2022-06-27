Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will

The Rumored New Single ‘Another Star,’ Fans Demand New Earthquake Lights

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

It has been a stellar year for the Brooklyn-based band Earthquake Lights. Amassing millions of streams alongside numerous chart-topping singles, fans are demanding more Earthquake Lights and are demanding it now.

The band has created quite the hype around the potential single ‘Another Star’ from a cryptic social media hint left by the band on social media platforms.

For most of the year, the group has dropped singles almost every six weeks to two months, which by our calendars shows the fellas are a bit overdue; hence the antsy calling from supporters around the globe.

Given the momentum of the New York-based act, fans are upset they have not been included or nominated in any award ceremonies or have graced most mainstream outlets. As a witness to the outcry online, I think it is only a matter of when.

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

PREVIOUS POST
Southold Social
City Guide
June 27, 2022
Why Celebrated Chef François Payard Chose The North Fork Over The Hamptons For New Eatery Southold Social
By Laura Schreffler
Wakuda
Cover Story
June 25, 2022
2 Michelin Star Chef Tetsuya Wakuda Makes American Debut In Las Vegas. This Is The Reason He’s Betting On Success In Sin City.
By Laura Schreffler
Chanel East Hampton
City Guide
June 24, 2022
Chanel Brings The Joie De Vivre Of Parisian Summers To East Hampton — Here’s Everything You Need To Know
By Adrienne Faurote
Cartier Boutique East Hampton
Art
June 24, 2022
Cartier Captures The Spirit Of Summer With Its New Hamptons Pop-Up Boutique
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami