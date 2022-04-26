Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

Fashion & Fragrance: The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses

Fashion, Haute Beauty, News

For a luxurious olfactory experience, indulge in these new designer fragrances.

LOUIS VUITTON: CITY OF STARS
The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses
Louis Vuitton City of Stars Eau de Parfum, $280 (100 ml); click here to shop

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 fragrance launch, City of Stars, is inspired by Los Angeles summer nights and made in collaboration between Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer, Jacques Belletrud and beloved contemporary artist Alex Israel.

DIOR: MISS DIOR ROSE ESSENCE
The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses
Miss Dior Rose Essence EDT, $163; click here to shop

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Launching this May, Dior Beauty is releasing Miss Dior Rose Essence, a first-of-its-kind yearly perfume refined with floral notes that reflect each year’s seasonal harvest. 

MAISON MARGIELA: REPLICA, WHEN THE RAIN STOPS EAU DE TOILETTE
The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses
Maison Margiela Fragrances REPLICA When the Rain Stops Eau de Toilette, $144 (100 ml); click here to shop

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

New to the Maison Margiela REPLICA Fragrance repertoire is the scent When the Rain Stops Eau de Toilette, a fresh scent that captures the moment after a spring rain. 

GIORGIO ARMANI: ACQUA DI GIO EAU DE PARFUM
The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum, $142 (125ml); click here to shop

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum is the newest iteration of the iconic Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette but now more intense and longer lasting. This fragrance encapsulates a powerful, long-lasting freshness, where innovative marine notes blend with natural green mandarin, sage, vetiver, patchouli and a woody mineral-dry down.

PRADA: CANDY EAU DE PARFUM
The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses
PRADA Candy Eau de Parfum, $128 (80 ml); click here to shop

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Prada’s Candy Eau de Parfum defies expectations as a joy-filled invitation to embrace creativity with a warm and spicy joyful olfactory balance merging caramel accord with warm benzoin resin inside a cloud of white musk.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
April 27, 2022
Destination Weddings Are Back And HotelPlanner Has Tips To Ensure An Amazing Experience
By Haute Living
Strauss & Co
Haute Crypto
April 27, 2022
A Rare Collection Of South African’s Finest Wines Sell As NFTs
By Laura Schreffler
Leslie Grace
Celebrities
April 26, 2022
Unmasked: Getting To Know The Marvel Universe’s Newest Batgirl, Leslie Grace
By Laura Schreffler
RESTAURANTS AT MIAMI F1
City Guide
April 26, 2022
The Complete Guide Of The Restaurants Bringing Fine Dining To Miami’s First-Ever Formula 1 Race
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami