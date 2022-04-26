For a luxurious olfactory experience, indulge in these new designer fragrances.

LOUIS VUITTON: CITY OF STARS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 fragrance launch, City of Stars, is inspired by Los Angeles summer nights and made in collaboration between Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer, Jacques Belletrud and beloved contemporary artist Alex Israel.

DIOR: MISS DIOR ROSE ESSENCE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Launching this May, Dior Beauty is releasing Miss Dior Rose Essence, a first-of-its-kind yearly perfume refined with floral notes that reflect each year’s seasonal harvest.

MAISON MARGIELA: REPLICA, WHEN THE RAIN STOPS EAU DE TOILETTE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

New to the Maison Margiela REPLICA Fragrance repertoire is the scent When the Rain Stops Eau de Toilette, a fresh scent that captures the moment after a spring rain.

GIORGIO ARMANI: ACQUA DI GIO EAU DE PARFUM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum is the newest iteration of the iconic Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette but now more intense and longer lasting. This fragrance encapsulates a powerful, long-lasting freshness, where innovative marine notes blend with natural green mandarin, sage, vetiver, patchouli and a woody mineral-dry down.

PRADA: CANDY EAU DE PARFUM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Prada’s Candy Eau de Parfum defies expectations as a joy-filled invitation to embrace creativity with a warm and spicy joyful olfactory balance merging caramel accord with warm benzoin resin inside a cloud of white musk.