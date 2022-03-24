Alexander Zverev
Bottled Blonde Is Coming To Miami Courtesy of Evening Entertainment Group

News

On March 30, Evening Entertainment Group will be bringing the latest iteration of its popular Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden to Miami. With locations in Scottsdale, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth, the restaurant is known for its lively atmosphere, authentic Italian cuisine, and it’s one-of-kind specialty cocktails. 

“We are excited to be expanding the Bottled Blonde brand into the Miami/Wynwood market. Miami has always been on the top of our list, and we are confident that our brand aligns perfectly with this beautiful, fun and fast-paced city said Les Corieri, owner of Bottled Blonde and co-founder of EEG. 

With unique and classic dishes alike, Bottled Blonde has something for everyone. The restaurant will offer a wide variety of antipasto, pizza, salads, and seafood, as will as its signature dishes including Barolo Braised Short Ribs and Rigatoni Vodka. For those intent on having a drink (or two), Bottled Blonde offers no shortage of options, with a new lineup of cocktails offered monthly, as well as bottle service, and an impressive selection of locally crafted and imported beers. 

The spacious, 9,000 sq. ft. open-air restaurant will be sure to accommodate visitors of all kinds, its inviting atmosphere and rustic design an homage to the classic East Coast brewery. Bottled Blonde will be particularly well suited for sports fans: the venue will feature 49 HDTVs, two dedicated projector walls, and premium booths and tables where patrons can watch college ball, UFC main cards, and everything in between. After dark, Bottled Blonde becomes more than just a restaurant — the venue’s lively nightclub scene takes over after happy hour, with dazzling lights, pulsing music, VIP tables, and curated bottle service presentations sure to satisfy anyone looking for a taste of Miami nightlife.

Opening its doors on March 30, Bottled Blonde is located at 2838 NW 2nd Ave. Bldg. 2, Miami, FL 33127. Monday through Friday, the restaurant will be open from 4PM – 3AM, with happy hour from 4PM-7PM. Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will be open from 12PM – 3AM, with a brunch menu being offered from 12PM – 4PM. 

For additional information about Bottled Blonde, please visit the restaurant’s website here, follow @bottledblondemiami, or call 786-673-6925.

