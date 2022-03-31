Photo Credit: TruFusion

TruFusion, the unique fitness center co-owned by MLB great Alex Rodriguez, has opened its doors in West Hollywood.

Photo Credit: TruFusion

The 15,000 square foot fitness studio —located at 900 N La Brea Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard — offers one-of-a-kind fitness with over 240 unique fusion workout classes per week, including Heated and Unheated Yoga, Barre, Pilates, Barefoot Bootcamp, Cycle, Kettlebell, Battle Ropes, Boxing, Circuit, and TRX. Classes are in one of five distinct rooms – Sweat, Rock, Breathe, Soul, and Ride – that create the perfect, curated experience. Each room can accommodate between 30 and 80 members depending on the class.

Photo Credit: TruFusion

What sets it apart is that core yoga is incorporated into each class format, whether that’s yin meditation or cardio, boxing or barefoot bootcamp, barre or cycle, pilates or circuit. Elements have been added to the WeHo studio — the brand’s 13th location — that creates an immersive experience, with “The Sanctuary” that connects the Soul and Breathe Yoga rooms with a Himalayan Salt wall; lighting installations that transform spaces and stimulate visual senses; an audio system with deep bass and crystal-clear sound that flood fitness students with endorphins; and the Ride room with the largest infinity mirror of its kind ever installed in a fitness studio.

TruFusion West Hollywood is located at 900 N La Brea Ave, 90038