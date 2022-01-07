Justin Hartley
Prada & Adidas Come Together To Launch An Iconic Collection

Fashion, News

Prada & AdidasPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

In 2019, Prada and Adidas first announced their plans for an extensive collaboration—becoming a highly-anticipated partnership. And on January 13th, the two brands will return with a third collection that catapults the partnership to another level. This new collection will not only include apparel for the first time, but it also sets a new sustainability precedent, highlighting both Prada and Adidas’ commitment to creating real change. 

Demonstrating this partnership’s commitment to innovation, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection reimagines luxury sportswear by celebrating two timeless icons: the Adidas Originals Forum and Prada’s Re-Nylon fabric. Each piece has been made in Italy by Prada, composed of the brand’s signature, infinitely recyclable Re-Nylon fabric, which was introduced in 2019. Prada Re-Nylon is a groundbreaking textile created by recycling plastic waste collected from oceans and textile fiber waste. This celebration of Prada Re-Nylon through the Adidas for Prada collection marks the shift of the entire Prada production from virgin nylon to Re-Nylon, achieved by the end of 2021.

To launch this new collection, Prada and Adidas will be revealing a unique digital activation by inviting fans of the collection to participate in the metaverse with the two brands through open-source co-creation. 

Prada & Adidas Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

 The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection launches globally on January 13th, 2022, via Prada boutiques, Prada’s website here, and Adidas’ website here.

 

