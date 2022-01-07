Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga Is Launching This Year

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yeezy/Gap

From Gucci x North Face to Prada x Adidas, 2022 is off to a strong start for fashion collaborations. The latest addition to the list is Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Ye is bringing his vision to life by fusing the most influencing designer of his generation and leader in the high fashion space, Deema, and iconic American heritage brand, Gap, to create this collection.

Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated collaborations set to launch this year, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga continues Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and manifesting his goal to bring utilitarian design to all.

The collection will be available globally in 2022 alongside continued Yeezy Gap releases.