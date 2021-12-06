Holiday gift guide
Chateau Dior: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior Men’s Spring 2022 Collection

Fashion, Feature Stories, News

For the Dior Men’s spring 2022 collection, Dior artistic director Kim Jones reexamined the dynamic codes that define the House of Dior, ultimately honoring the legacy of both Monsieur Dior and those who followed. For Jones, it’s all about reflection this season. He reinterprets heritage design motifs like the leopard print—originally shown in the first collection in 1947—and the impeccable world of Dior tailoring through exploring the relationship between casual sportswear with formalwear to reveal the modern man. Relaxed silhouettes are paired with the new Dior B30 sneakers in a muted color palette of pinks and grays, catapulting the Atelier Christian Dior of 30 Avenue Montaigne into the contemporary culture. Defining the Dior of now without losing sight of the brand’s rich heritage is evident in this collection as it honors pratique, sportif, a language of couture translated to menswear by fusing luxury with lifestyle.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY JUAN VELOZ
STYLING ANDREW MCFARLAND
GROOMER ASHLEY LEE
MODELS JAYLEN COOPER, PHOTOGENICS & ASHWELL BOYD, WILHELMINA
PHOTO ASSISTANT JHEYDA MCGARRELL
FASHION ASSISTANT ELISA PANIK
SHOT ON LOCATION AT THE CHATAEU MARMONT

All clothing and accessories by Dior Men’s.

