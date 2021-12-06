Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay can’t wait to open his new concept, Ramsay’s Kitchen, inside the Mandarin Oriental, Boston and Bostonians are even more excited to welcome him to the city. The much-anticipated new concept will be making its debut soon inside the haute Back Bay hotel and will be Ramsay’s first Boston restaurant.

Ramsay’s Kitchen will take over the former Bar Boulud space which shuttered last year due to the pandemic. (Just before the pandemic hit, the British chef signed a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand his restaurant concepts throughout the country).

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

The new concept at Ramsay’s Kitchen will feature a bar and lounge, main dining room, raw bar, two private dining areas and a seasonal patio tucked inside the luxury property. The 7,000-square-foot Boylston Street restaurant will also offer an elevated all-day dining menu of Ramsay’s favorite family-style dishes and craft cocktails hand-picked from his travels throughout the world. Expect to see signature dishes that Ramsay became so well known for like Beef Wellington along with Boston favorites, including Lobster and Clam Bouillabaisse.

From the back bar designed to emulate the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and the use of blue marble as a nod to Boston Harbor’s waters to the incorporation of brick that represents the city’s historic architecture, Ramsay’s Kitchen’s design will incorporate style elements that pay homage to the history of Boston. There will be seating for more than 180 diners and the new restaurant will employ more than 160 people.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

“I absolutely love the energy of Boston and consider it a premier dining destination in the country,” the Emmy-nominated chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author said in a statement. “This will be my first ever Ramsay’s Kitchen and I couldn’t be more excited to open it inside the Mandarin Oriental, in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Back Bay neighborhood.”

Ramsay is best known as the only talent on air in the country with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive produces “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” in addition to specials including 2021’s “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.”

The Boston location of Ramsay’s Kitchen will also serve as the flagship location for the brand.