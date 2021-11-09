Rapidly Growing Rideshare Company, Alto, Brings Its Elevated Experience To Miami

After raising $45M this summer, Alto selects Miami as its next U.S. market and brings its W-2 employee drivers and luxury fleet of company-managed vehicles to South Florida.

Alto, the first employee-based, on-demand rideshare company, announces its expansion to Miami, FL. With a dedicated fleet of five-star crash rated SUVs and a team of fully employed, rigorously vetted, and trained uniform drivers, Alto is bringing its elevated service – and several hundred jobs – to the Miami market.

“Miami has had impressive growth and attracted many innovative companies. We’re excited to be a part of the community,” said Alto CEO, William Coleman. “As part of this expansion, we plan to hire more than 200 drivers in Miami in the first year and serve passengers who want a safe, clean, and consistent service to keep up with Miami’s vibrant culture and nightlife.”

With safety as the foundation of Alto’s business, each driver is a W-2 employee and undergoes an extensive background check as well as a thorough safety and defensive driving training program. Drivers are empowered with the tools needed for a successful ride every time with technical support embedded into Alto’s dashboard.

When a rider requests an Alto through the Alto app, the service is reliable, predictable, and professional down to the vehicle model, amenities, and even scent – emphasizing a consistent and hospitable experience. A “Do not Disturb Mode” for non-conversational trips and control of the music and volume bring personalization at-scale and foster a passenger-controlled atmosphere. In addition to offering on-demand rides, passengers are able to preschedule rides up to 30 days in advance and Alto members can preschedule rides in the Alto app.

“Alto’s business model is what makes it a differentiated service in the rideshare ecosystem. Classifying the drivers as W-2 employees is at the core of our rideshare experience, allowing us to prioritize safety and consistency at a time when it’s more important than ever,” added Coleman.

In addition to ride sharing services, Alto offers business rides, corporate courier, and “concierge” delivery services by which a driver can pick-up or shop for Alto members.

Alto is now widely available for riders and drivers in Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, and those interested can download the alto app or sign up at https://www.ridealto.com