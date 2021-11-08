TONY ROBBINS
Inside Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show That Shut Down Hollywood Boulevard

Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kevin TachmanMeet me on Hollywood Boulevard’ is what the exclusive invitations read sealed with a kiss from Alessandro Michele, foreshadowing the star-studded evening ahead. To debut the new Gucci Love Parade collection, Gucci staged an off-the-calendar fashion show on Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Boulevard full of all the glitz and glamour Hollywood brings. 

 “This boulevard of stars lends perfect support to my uncurbed love for the classical world. Hollywood is, after all, a Greek temple populated by pagan divinities,” explains Michele in a letter to the press. “Here, actors and actresses are acknowledged as heroes of the myth: hybrid creatures with the power to hold divine transcendence and mortal existence at the same time, both the imaginary and the real. They are the idols of a new contemporary cosmogony, embodying a persistence of the sacred. Aphrodite, Theseus, Pandora, and Medusa still live in Hollywood’s Olympus. Beyond reach, and yet, so human.” 

In fact, Michele presented the new collection under the stars—and among the stars—in Hollywood as an ode to his mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant in a production company. “I remember all the stories she told me, and the details and the sparkles, about that dream factory. There was the alabaster paleness of Marilyn Monroe and her diaphanous voice. There were the black satin gloves of Rita Hayworth and Veronica Lake’s velvet hair, as well as the bewitching allure of Rock Hudson and Kim Novak’s dizzying transformative power. Everything felt like a fairy tale,” recalls Michele. Thus, when he began thinking about the show and the magnificent performance on the runway he is known for, Michele recalled his mother’s precious legacy and the beauty and art 

For the occasion, the eclectic cast walking the runway included noteworthy names like Jared Leto, Jeremy Pope, Steve Lacy, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent, Miranda July, Phoebe Bridgers, Janaya Khan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Macaulay Culkin, and Hayden Pedigo.

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion ShowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Tachman

Additionally, the talents and friends of the House in attendance included stars like Awkwafina, Selma Blair, Miley Cyrus, Dapper Dan, Billie Eilish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Curtis Harding, Dakota Johnson, Diane Keaton, Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Francois-Henri Pinault, along with Salma Hayek Pinault and Valentina Will.I.Am, Serena Williams—and the list goes on. To continue the celebrations, Lizzo performed for guests a block over from the show. 

From the beginning of the evening and start of the show to the iconic after-party, Gucci’s Love Parade show was a true Hollywood production. Ahead, keep scrolling for an inside look into Hollywood’s most iconic soiree in quite some time.

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Miley Cyrus and Lizzo
Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Dapper Dan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish, and Paul Mescal
Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Serena Williams and Lindsey Vonn

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Olivia Wilde

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Selma Blair

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Jared Leto

Photo Credit: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Phoebe Bridgers

Photo Credit: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion ShowGucci’s Love Parade Fashion ShowPhoto Credit: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion ShowPhoto Credit: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show
Macaulay Culkin

Photo Credit: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion ShowPhoto Credit: Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

