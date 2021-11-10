It always seems to come down to Boston vs. New York.

So, it’s really no surprise that when it comes to Greek wine lists, Boston’s Krasi Meze + Wine holds the title of having the second largest in the country – runner up to Molyvos in New York City.

Photo Credit: Krasi Meze + Wine

Krasi’s Sommelier and Wine Director Evan Turner hopes to one day change that. Since coming to Krasi just last year from Helen Greek Food and Wine in Houston (James Beard Semi Finalist, Eater National Best New Restaurants), Turner has grown the wine list to now offer more than 300 bottles with a focus on the known grapes of Greece as well as those that are more rare and indigenous. “I was so impressed with everything when I got here, which has been really exciting,” he said. “I have extensive knowledge of a lot of different wineries and we have worked to curate a great list. The wines here are not terrifically expensive with most in the $70 range so it’s very moderately priced. I want to be sure the wine matches the dish in front of you and want to be the dedicated lieutenant to the kitchen. Wines should be pairing with the food; that’s my primary goal.”

What makes Greek wine so special? “Greek wine is very much like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” Turner said in a phone interview. “When it comes to Greek wine making and consumption, they really conceived of much of it. A symposium of drinking wine with friends really didn’t exist before the Greeks came along. The Greeks created the concept of a sommelier. If you were an ancient Roman, you hired a Greek to be your chef and take over your vineyard. Today, 85 percent of all Greek wineries are 20 years old or younger. There are over 300 indigenous grapes to Greece; Italy is the only country that has more. Everything Greece is doing now is exciting and new, but it has all this history behind it. Greece is very much what California was in the 70s with no worldwide recognition and then *pow* there’s California. Greece is right at that crux now.”

Photo Credit: Krasi Meze + Wine

Turner recently introduced “Symposium Wednesdays” at Krasi Meze + Wine from 5 to 9 p.m. where he offers guests exclusive tastings, flights and by-the-glass pours of Greek wine. Prior Wednesday themes include an intro to Greek wine; Xinomavro: Tough to Say, Easy to Drink; and a discussion on the most ancient grapes of Greece. He calls the event a “symposium” as the word originally meant “to drink with friends” in ancient Greek – the very first wine tastings.

“I wanted to show people this goes back thousands of years; it’s a convivial experience,” he said. “I serve four different wines and there is a theme. Tonight, for example, it’s a look at if California and Greece walk into a bar. We will look at a few different wineries across Greece that make wine in a California style, which is not common. I wanted to show that off. We will talk about the wineries and you can order food on your own. During Symposium Wednesdays, I want to talk about where the wine is coming from, who is making the wine and what’s their motivation behind making them. You and I taste totally different things. I learned long ago that every palate is different so I won’t be telling you what you should be tasting.”

Krasi Meze + Wine is located at 48 Gloucester Street in Boston’s Back Bay.

Photo Credit: Krasi Meze + Wine